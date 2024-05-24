Report: Gophers basketball to open 24-25 season hosting Oral Roberts
According to Star Tribune's Marcus Fuller, the Gophers are expected to host Oral Roberts at Williams Arena on Nov. 6 to open the 2024-25 regular season.
The Gophers' 2024 non-conference schedule continues to be built and Oral Roberts is the third confirmed opponent and fifth overall, if you include the Multi-Team Event (MTE) they are expected to play in Orlando. The Golden Eagles, join Fairleigh Dickinson and Yale as opponents expected to play at the Barn.
Oral Roberts has been one of the better mid major programs over the last five year. Under Paul Mills they went to the NCAA Tournament two times in three seasons, making a run all the way to the Elite 8 in 2021.
Paul Mills is now the head coach of Wichita State and his lead assistant Russell Springman is now the top man. Coming off a 12-19 season in 2023-24 ORU will be a formidable non-conference opponent for the Gophers next season.