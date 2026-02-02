Seven Straight Losses, but the Numbers Say Minnesota Is Getting Better

The Gophers have lost seven straight games after Sunday's buzzer-beating loss to Penn State, but according to KenPom.com's analytical ratings, they've improved during their current losing streak.

Despite extending their losing streak to seven games with losses to Wisconsin and Penn State, Minnesota's KenPom rating has risen to No. 80.



Two home games this week against Michigan State and Maryland. pic.twitter.com/TG1wSy7bTX — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) February 2, 2026

The NCAA recognizes KenPom.com as a way to rate every single Division I men's basketball team in the country for the NCAA Tournament at-large selection process. Minnesota fell as low as No. 114 this season, and made a big jump from No. 96 to No. 86 after knocking off No. 19 Iowa at home, and taking USC to overtime in back-to-back games. Sunday marked the Gophers' seventh-straight loss, but they've jumped to No. 80 in the country.

Minnesota's place in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings has held pretty steady in the mid-80s throughout the current losing streak. As of Monday morning, they're No. 83 in the country.

Coaches and programs are judged on wins and losses, but Minnesota's place in KenPom.com's ratings emphasize there are still plenty of reasons to be encouraged about Niko Medved's first season as head coach. They currently rank 347th out of 360 Division I teams in Pomeroy's luck rating, which reiterates that they simply haven't gotten the balls to bounce their way during their current skid.

Their seven losses have come by an average of 6.7 points per game, three of which have come by just three points or less. The Gophers are severely banged up without as many as six scholarship players during this stretch. They're still consistently competing in one of the top conferences in the sport every night.

It's hard to seriously judge Medved on just wins and losses when he has been without three key rotational players for almost the entire regular season. Sunday's loss to Penn State was far from their best effort of the season, but they continue to punch well above their weight. It's obvious they need to make improvements to their roster this offseason, but Medved continues to prove he's the right guy for the job.

They've beaten two ranked teams at home this season, and they will have an opportunity to beat a third this week when Michigan State comes to town on Wednesday night. With a 10-12 record on the season, it might be hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel, but Medved has the Gophers' program pointed in the right direction.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis