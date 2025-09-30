What Isaac Asuma's B1G Media Days invite reveals about his 2025-26 role with Gophers
Is it being hyperbolic to make dramatic assumptions about which players are invited to Big Ten Media Days? Probably, but we're going to do it anyway.
The Big Ten announced that Gophers sophomore guard and Colorado State transfer forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson will be joining first-year head coach Niko Medved at the conference's annual event on October 8-9 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.
Crocker-Johnson is the only player on Minnesota's roster who has played for Medved before, so it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the junior forward has been chosen to represent the program. I believe it's significant that Asuma was chosen as the other player to make the trip to Chicago.
Medved has spoken about how much of a priority it was to retain Asuma, and how important a piece he is for the future of the program, but opting to bring a true sophomore to represent your program says a lot about the trust the staff has in the Cherry, Minnesota native.
"He's a really talented young man, but he's just an exceptional dude. I just love being around this guy every day," Medved said earlier in September about Asuma. "He just needs to continue to get better and kind of find that fire in him and that confidence that he can really be a guy. I think you'll start to see him grow that way this year."
Minnesota brought in a pair of veteran transfer portal guards this offseason, who have experience contributing at the Division I level. Chansey Willis Jr. from Western Michigan and Langston Reynolds from Northern Colorado are both capable of starting. The question becomes, what does Minnesota's starting backcourt look like?
Bringing Asuma to Big Ten Media Days makes it hard to think he's not in the starting lineup. He flashed potential last season as a true freshman, averaging 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He likely has the highest potential out of any player on Minnesota's roster, so it would make sense for Medved to let him loose in a season without many expectations.
Whether Willis or Reynolds join Asuma in the backcourt remains to be seen, but the Gophers will have two exhibition games next month against North Dakota State (Oct. 16) and North Dakota State (Oct. 25) to experiement.