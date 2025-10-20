Where Niko Medved’s first Gophers team stacks up in the Big Ten

My official 2025-26 B1G MBB tiers. Where am I wrong?



Final 4 or bust

1. Purdue



B1G Title contenders

2. Michigan

3. UCLA

4. Illinois



Sweet 16 potential

5. Oregon

6. Wisconsin

7. Illinois



NCAAT Teams

8. Michigan State

9. Indiana

10. USC

11. Nebraska

12. Washington



Frisky

13.… pic.twitter.com/ymWe2d9p0y