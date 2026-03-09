Will the Gophers Host? Comparing NCAA Tournament Resumes before Selection Sunday
The Gophers are firmly projected to make this year's NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017-18. There will still be plenty of drama on Selection Sunday. They're firmly on the 4/5 seed line, which is the difference between hosting your first two games or having to go on the road.
Conference tournaments are over for the major conferences in women's college basketball. There are numerous mid-major tournaments still taking place, but the resumes for the top teams in the sport are nearly complete. Let's take a look at how Minnesota's resume stacks up against comparable teams.
Minnesota: 22-8
- Big Ten record: 13-5
- Away record: 8-3
- Neutral record: 1-2
- NET: 8th
- Quad 1: 5-7
- Quad 2: 2-1
- Bad losses: none
- Strength of schedule: 36th
- Wins above bubble (WAB): 18th
The latest ESPN Bracketology still has Minnesota projected as a four seed, but it might be seven teams eyeing three spots after West Virginia topped TCU in the Big 12 championship game on Sunday.
West Virginia: 27-6
- Big 12 record: 14-4
- Away record: 8-2
- Neutral record: 5-1
- NET: 18th
- Quad 1: 4-3
- Quad 2: 9-3
- Bad losses: none
- Strength of schedule: 15th
- WAB: 14th
Dawn Plitzuweit's former team, West Virginia, has a pretty strong resume. Beating TCU in the Big 12 championship game probably locked them into a four seed as a Power Conference champion.
Maryland: 23-8
- Big Ten record: 11-7
- Away record: 6-3
- Neutral record: 2-1
- NET: 14th
- Quad 1: 6-7
- Quad 2: 2-1
- Bad losses: none
- Strength of schedule: 52nd
- WAB: 17th
The Gophers are one spot below Maryland in the latest AP Top 25 at No. 18. The Terrapins will be among the top teams Minnesota is judged against in the selection process, and their 2OT loss at the Barn in December could loom large. Maryland has one more Quad 1 win, a worse conference record, a worse NET ranking and a worse strength of schedule.
Oklahoma: 24-7
- SEC record: 11-5
- Away record: 6-3
- Neutral record: 4-2
- NET: 13th
- Quad 1: 6-7
- Quad 2: 4-0
- Bad losses: none
- Strength of schedule: 32nd
- WAB: 13th
Oklahoma is a projected four seed on the latest Bracketology, and it's for good reason. They have a pretty clear resume with no bad losses. The Sooners have a pretty comparable outlook compared to Minnesota.
North Carolina: 26-7
- ACC record: 14-4
- Away record: 8-3
- Neutral record: 5-2
- NET: 19th
- Quad 1: 4-6
- Quad 2: 9-1
- Bad losses: none
- Strength of schedule: 49th
- WAB: 15th
North Carolina is currently projected as a five seed, and it's hard to find out where the Tar Heels stand out over Minnesota. The Gophers' high NET ranking could carry a lot of weight, especially in this comparison.
Michigan State: 22-8
- Big Ten record: 11-7
- Away record: 7-3
- Neutral record: 4-1
- NET: 17th
- Quad 1: 5-7
- Quad 2: 5-0
- Bad losses: @ Wisconsin (86)
- Strength of schedule: 53rd
- WAB: 16th
The only thing holding Minnesota back from being comfortably over Michigan State is a head-to-head loss at home. The Spartans are not far off in many other metrics, so if the Gophers are overlooked, that Feb. loss at the Barn could loom large.
Kentucky: 23-10
- SEC record: 8-8
- Away record: 8-5
- Neutral record: 3-2
- NET: 16th
- Quad 1: 5-9
- Quad 2: 2-1
- Bad losses: none
- Strength of schedule: 18th
- WAB: 19th
Kentucky's overall record might hold them back from climbing to the four line, but they have a pretty strong resume elsewhere. They aren't out of consideration for jumping the Gophers, but it doesn't seem likely.
Final thoughts
It feels like West Virginia might be the only lock for a four seed, which would leave six teams for three spots. The Gophers' place within the top 10 of the NET makes me like their chances, but I am not on the selection committee.
