Will the Gophers Host? Comparing NCAA Tournament Resumes before Selection Sunday

The Gophers are firmly projected to make this year's NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017-18. There will still be plenty of drama on Selection Sunday. They're firmly on the 4/5 seed line, which is the difference between hosting your first two games or having to go on the road.

Conference tournaments are over for the major conferences in women's college basketball. There are numerous mid-major tournaments still taking place, but the resumes for the top teams in the sport are nearly complete. Let's take a look at how Minnesota's resume stacks up against comparable teams.

Minnesota: 22-8

Big Ten record: 13-5

Away record: 8-3

Neutral record: 1-2

NET: 8th

Quad 1: 5-7

Quad 2: 2-1

Bad losses: none

Strength of schedule: 36th

Wins above bubble (WAB): 18th

The latest ESPN Bracketology still has Minnesota projected as a four seed, but it might be seven teams eyeing three spots after West Virginia topped TCU in the Big 12 championship game on Sunday.

West Virginia: 27-6

Mar 8, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Riley Makalusky (21) blocks out during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Big 12 record: 14-4

Away record: 8-2

Neutral record: 5-1

NET: 18th

Quad 1: 4-3

Quad 2: 9-3

Bad losses: none

Strength of schedule: 15th

WAB: 14th

Dawn Plitzuweit's former team, West Virginia, has a pretty strong resume. Beating TCU in the Big 12 championship game probably locked them into a four seed as a Power Conference champion.

Maryland: 23-8

Oregon Ducks forward Ehis Etute (35) and Maryland Terrapins forward Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu (9) go for the ball Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten record: 11-7

Away record: 6-3

Neutral record: 2-1

NET: 14th

Quad 1: 6-7

Quad 2: 2-1

Bad losses: none

Strength of schedule: 52nd

WAB: 17th

The Gophers are one spot below Maryland in the latest AP Top 25 at No. 18. The Terrapins will be among the top teams Minnesota is judged against in the selection process, and their 2OT loss at the Barn in December could loom large. Maryland has one more Quad 1 win, a worse conference record, a worse NET ranking and a worse strength of schedule.

Oklahoma: 24-7

Oklahoma Sooners forward Brooklyn Stewart (21) and Oklahoma Sooners forward Caya Smith (4) defend Louisiana State Tigers forward Kate Koval (13) Friday, March 6, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SEC record: 11-5

Away record: 6-3

Neutral record: 4-2

NET: 13th

Quad 1: 6-7

Quad 2: 4-0

Bad losses: none

Strength of schedule: 32nd

WAB: 13th

Oklahoma is a projected four seed on the latest Bracketology, and it's for good reason. They have a pretty clear resume with no bad losses. The Sooners have a pretty comparable outlook compared to Minnesota.

North Carolina: 26-7

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elina Aarnisalo (17) talks to Louisville Cardinals head coach Courtney Banghart in the fourth quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

ACC record: 14-4

Away record: 8-3

Neutral record: 5-2

NET: 19th

Quad 1: 4-6

Quad 2: 9-1

Bad losses: none

Strength of schedule: 49th

WAB: 15th

North Carolina is currently projected as a five seed, and it's hard to find out where the Tar Heels stand out over Minnesota. The Gophers' high NET ranking could carry a lot of weight, especially in this comparison.

Michigan State: 22-8

Big Ten record: 11-7

Away record: 7-3

Neutral record: 4-1

NET: 17th

Quad 1: 5-7

Quad 2: 5-0

Bad losses: @ Wisconsin (86)

Strength of schedule: 53rd

WAB: 16th

The only thing holding Minnesota back from being comfortably over Michigan State is a head-to-head loss at home. The Spartans are not far off in many other metrics, so if the Gophers are overlooked, that Feb. loss at the Barn could loom large.

Kentucky: 23-10

Kentucky Wildcats forward Jordan Obi (0) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Kaelyn Carroll (20) try to box out South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maryam Dauda (30) Friday, March 6, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SEC record: 8-8

Away record: 8-5

Neutral record: 3-2

NET: 16th

Quad 1: 5-9

Quad 2: 2-1

Bad losses: none

Strength of schedule: 18th

WAB: 19th

Kentucky's overall record might hold them back from climbing to the four line, but they have a pretty strong resume elsewhere. They aren't out of consideration for jumping the Gophers, but it doesn't seem likely.

Final thoughts

It feels like West Virginia might be the only lock for a four seed, which would leave six teams for three spots. The Gophers' place within the top 10 of the NET makes me like their chances, but I am not on the selection committee.