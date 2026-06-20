5 Players Who Will Determine the Ceiling of Gophers Football in 2026

The Gophers find themselves in familiar territory heading into 2026. Their preseason over/under win total is set at 6.5 games, and the general public expects another 7-5 or 8-4 regular season. Here are five players on the roster who could completely change their ceiling this fall.

Drake Lindsey, QB

Quarterback always has and always will be the most important position on the football field. It doesn't take an expert to know if Lindsey makes huge improvements in year two as a starter, Minnesota's 2026 outlook will completely change. He showcased a pretty high floor last season as a redshirt freshman, but it's time to figure out what his ceiling can be.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Karmo, LB

I am quite bullish on Karmo's long-term potential on a football field. He showed flashes of why he was a four-star propsect and the No. 1 player in Minnesota last season as a true freshman. He played 156 defensive snaps, and there opportunity for that role to grow substantially with Devon Williams out of eligibility. He will compete with Matt Kingsbury for snaps at the second linebacker position, but if Minnesota opts to unleash its athletic linebacker, the defensive ceiling could quickly rise.

Karter Menz, DE

Menz was a breakout star on Minnesota's defense last season. He finished with 32 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and 25 quarterback pressures. The Gophers went out and added Cal transfer T.J. Bush Jr., while Jaxon Howard and Anthony Smith are back for another season. Menz looked like a Big Ten force as a redshirt sophomore. If he becomes a national force this fall, Minnesota could have one of the best pass rushes in the country.

Sep 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Karter Menz (11) tackles Northwestern State Demons running back Kolbe Burrell (3) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Sid Kaba, DT

FIU transfer defensive tackle Xion Chapman appeared to be Minnesota's top transfer portal addition at one point in the process, but Kaba could wind up being the most impactful. The Gophers lost a ton of production with Deven Eastern and Jalen Logan-Redding off to the NFL, and they need one of their transfers to step up. Kaba had a productive spring, and Minnesota needs him to be a force in the middle of its defensive line.

Aydan West, CB

The Gophers have had success finding cornerbacks in the transfer portal with Ethan Robinson from Bucknell and John Nestor from Iowa in back-to-back offseasons. The second outside cornerback spot is wide open alongside Nestor this fall, and hitting on another transfer corner with West would elevate their secondary to another level.

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) warms up prior at a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images