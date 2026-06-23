How New NCAA Eligibility Rules Could Benefit Gophers Football and Basketball

The NCAA's Division I Cabinet unanimously voted to approve the age-based eligibility model on Tuesday. The decision is not officially final until the meeting ends on Wednesday, but your college eligibility will now begin at your 19th birthday or when you enroll in school whichever is earliest. Here's what it means for the Gophers football, and men's and women's basketball programs.

This decision will essentially eliminate future redshirts and medical hardship waivers. Current athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year will be allowed to apply the age-based model or continue with the previous eligibility rules, whichever is most beneficial to that individual.

Athletes who burned their redshirt as true freshmen under the previous rules will benefit most from the ruling in the short-term. Under the previous rules, their careers would've been done after four years, but they now have an extra season of eligibility. Here are the most notable players across all three teams who fit that description.

Football

Darius Taylor, RB

Greg Johnson, OL

John Nestor, CB

TJ Bush Jr., Edge

Noah Jennings, WR

Emmanuel Karmo, LB

Aydan West, CB

Mekhai Smith, S

Perry Thompson, WR

TJ Thomas Jr., RB/PR/KR

Alan Soukup, LS

Andrew Marshall, Edge

There are some big names on Minnesota's roster who now have an extra year of eligibility. Taylor, Johnson, Nestor and Bush's college careers would've all been over following the 2026-27 season, under the previous rules. Following this fall's season, they will now have the option to return to college and exercise their fifth year. The list of 12 players is essentially everyone on Minnesota's roster who never exercised a redshirt.

Minnesota Goloden Gophers Darius Taylor speaks to members of the press during a Rate Bowl media day at JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale on Dec. 24, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Men's basketball

Isaac Asuma

Kyan Evans

Bobby Durkin

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

Malachi Palmer

Kai Shinholster

Nolan Groves

Redshirts are far more rare in basketball, and the new rules could significantly benifit the Gophers over the next few seasons. The 2026-27 season would've been the last for Evans, Durkin, and Crocker-Johnson under the previous rules. All three players could now return to the Gophers in 2027-28, which could be massive, as they all projected as starters this season.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Women's basketball

Grace Grocholski

Brynn Senden

Tori McKinney

Leah Harmon

Tayla Thomas

Zoey Bershers

Makena Christian

Gophers women's basketball could also see huge benefits from the new rules. Grocholski's would've been entering her final season under the previous rules, but she'll now have a big decision to make after the 2026-27 campaign. McKinney also gains another season of eligibility which could be huge long-term.

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Grace Grocholski (25) drives during practice ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images