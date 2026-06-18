Ranking the Top Opposing Players Minnesota Will Face in 2026

We're less than 80 days away from Minnesota kicking off its 2026 college football season on September 3 against Eastern Illinois. The Panthers won't have the most talented roster in the country, but here are the five best players the Gophers are scheduled to face this regular season.

1. Jordan Marshall, RB (Michigan)

Ohio State's Bo Jackson, Antwan Raymond from Rutgers and USC's Waymond James all have a strong case, but Marshall could be the best running back in the Big Ten this season. He had 150 carries for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as a redshirt freshman. He had more than 100 yards in four of their last five games of the regular season, and he could become a household name this fall.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Carter Smith, OL (Indiana)

Offensive linemen will never be flashy, but Smith has a case to be the best O-lineman in the entire country. He was the Hoosiers' left tackle last season, and he allowed only nine pressures on 483 pass blocking snaps. Minnesota's talented D-line will have its hands full on Halloween.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith (65) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Charlie Becker, WR (Indiana)

Becker broke onto the scene with 34 catches for 679 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Hoosiers. Indiana made a splash in the transfer portal with Michigan State receiver Nick Marsh, but I think Becker will be Josh Hoover's No. 1 target in 2026.

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Trevor Lauck, OL (Iowa)

You could put a few different Iowa players on this list, but I settled on Lauck, who could be one of the best offensive linemen in the Big Ten. He started every game at left tackle last season, and he earned a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 84.8. The Hawkeyes will have an impressive offensive line in 2026, and Lauck could be their best piece.

5. Demond Williams Jr., QB (Washington)

There are a lot more deserving players for the fifth spot on this list, but I am calling my shot that Williams has a breakout season. If he wore a maize and blue or scarlett and grey uniform, he would be near the top of every Heisman trophy watchlist. He had more than 3,500 total yards last season with 31 total touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has a strong case as the most talented quarterback in the conference, and Minnesota will have its hands full in Seattle.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Honorable mentions

Zach Lutmer, DB (Iowa)

John Henry Daley, Edge (Michigan)

Isaiah Jones, LB (Indiana)

Jyaire Hill, CB (Michigan)