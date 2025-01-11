Report: Gophers' Corey Hetherman is a 'leading figure' in Miami's DC search
Despite signing a contract extension with Minnesota in December, defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman seems to be a strong candidate to fill the vacant defensive coordinator role at Miami (FL).
According to an X post from 247Sports' Matt Zenitz on Saturday, Hetherman is a "leading figure" in Miami’s search for a new defensive coordinator.
Hetherman received a significant raise and contract extension from the Gophers in December, but a program like Miami (FL) has simply more money to offer.
In his first season as a Big Ten defensive coordinator, Hetherman led Minnesota's defense to becoming a top-20 unit in 2024. In the regular season, they allowed 290.9 total yards per game, which ranked 8th; 178.3 passing yards per game, which ranked 15th; and 112.6 rushing yards per game, which ranked 23rd.
Hetherman was heavily connected to Rutgers' open defensive coordinator position earlier this offseason before Minnesota extended his contract. Miami (FL) has some of the deepest pockets of any program and college football and the Gophers simply are not able to compete with them financially.
Last offseason, longtime defensive coordinator Joe Rossi left for the same role at Michigan State due to a significant pay raise and the year before that offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca left for Rutgers in a similar situation. Hetherman looked like a home-run hire for the Gophers after one year, so losing him this late in the coaching carousel would be a crushing blow to Minnesota's coaching staff.
