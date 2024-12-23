Sun Country reveals first custom plane to fly the Minnesota Gophers
Sun Country Airlines revealed its first-ever custom aircraft over the weekend, and it features Minnesota Gophers branding.
"Sun Country is proud to debut this aircraft design that illustrates our hometown pride and longstanding partnership between two iconic Minnesota organizations,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country's senior vice president and chief revenue officer in a release. "We look forward to continuing our multi-year partnership with Gopher Athletics and will root for them for years to come."
Sun Country was named the official airline of the Gophers in October 2023 and they've flown Minnesota's athletic programs dating all the way back to 2012. This will be more than just a plane that flies Gophers athletes; it's the first custom aircraft included in the airline's fleet of 43 passenger jets.
“This is a tremendous extension between two proud Minnesota brands,” said Minnesota Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Wierzbicki. “We take great pride in our relationship with Sun Country. They have been a tremendous partner, and we are excited for Minnesota fans and college sports fans to see the Minnesota Block M and Maroon and Gold flying all over the country.”
The aircraft was seen on a flight from Seattle to Minneapolis on Sunday according to a user on X, and it is scheduled to take the Gophers football team to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, Dec. 30.
