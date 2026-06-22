The Top Sleeper at Every Offensive Position for Gophers Football in 2026

As we inch closer to the start of the college football season, we're going to look at the top sleeper at every offensive position for the Gophers this fall. These are players who didn't get much love this spring, but they could wind up exceeding expectations in 2026.

Quarterback — Owen Lansu

The Gophers found their QB1 last season with Drake Lindsey, and it appears that former walk-on Max Shikenjanski will remain his backup in 2026. One signal caller who could push Shikenjanski for the QB2 role is Lansu. The true freshman had a great spring game with 110 yards and one touchdown on 5 of 7 passing. It might not be in 2026, but Lansu looks like a player who could make an impact at the college level.

True freshman QB Owen Lansu is putting together an MVP case for today’s Spring game.



5/7, 110 yards, 1 TD



Really impressive stuff. pic.twitter.com/7bJVnoV8qn — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 25, 2026

Running back — A.J. Turner

Turner did not see the field for the Gophers this spring, as he continues to recover from last year's season-ending injury. There is plenty of young talent in the running back room, but the former Marshall transfer could be the perfect post-hype sleeper. He led the country with 8.3 yards per carry in 2024, and he was a true offensive weapon. If he's even 75% of the player post-injury, he could be a difference maker this fall.

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd running back A.J. Turner (5) is pursued by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) during the first half of an NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. | Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver — Hayden Moore

Moore was a spring standout for the Gophers as an early enrollee, and he could carry that momentum into the fall. Javon Tracy, Jalen Smith and Noah Jennings might be established as the top three wide receivers, but six receivers logged more than 100 snaps last season for the Gophers. It might not happen early, but I could see Moore logging some meaningful snaps in 2026 as a true freshman.

Tight end — Jacob Simpson or Julian Johnson

It's a slight cop out to list two players here, but stick with me. Oklahoma transfer Kaden Helms will likely be Minnesota's top tight end this season, and Pierce Walsh returns after playing 238 snaps last season. Incoming freshman Roman Voss comes to Minnesota with a lot of hype, but 2026 will still be his first college football season. Simpson and Johnson are both entering their third year with the program, but neither has had a significant role so far. Both players have an opportunity to quickly climb the depth chart.

Offensive line — Daniel Shipp and Brett Carroll

There are five offensive line positions, so I chose two sleepers. Tennessee transfer Bennett Warren is still the favorite to start at right tackle for the Gophers, but Shipp could quietly push him for the spot as a redshirt freshman. Carroll is probably a starting-level player along the interior, but the Gophers have three returning starters with Ashton Beers, Greg Johnson and Tony Nelson. If there are any injuries this season, Shipp and Carroll could quickly climb the depth chart.