Top 2025 Alabama RB lists Gophers in top 3 schools

Check the chart at the end , watch you see me at the top 📍👀Top Schools 🌟 @CoachFagan_5 @CortezNettles50 @J_Jackson58 @MaresHarris26 @FredLawson12_ @Jaymarshall33 @5ive3three @GopherFootball @TroyRecruiting @TroyTrojansFB @CoachTevv @RedbirdFB pic.twitter.com/1ibzGn4QGZ