Top 2025 Alabama RB lists Gophers in top 3 schools
Montgomery, Alabama prep star Trey Berry released his top three schools Tuesday, including the Gophers alongside Illinois State and Troy.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, Berry finished with 1,252 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season for Lanier High School. He had a remarkable 9.3 yards per carry.
247Sports ranks him as a top-40 players in the state and he holds other top offers from Northwestern, Syracuse and Boston College. Some current 2025 Minnesota verbal commits weighed in, commenting on Berry's social media post announcing his final three college options.
"We already know fam make it official," said Georgia CB Zachry Harden. "You know the 〽️ove… RTB!," responded Daniel Jackson, a kicker from Alexandria, Minn. who is committed to the Gophers.
The Gophers do not have a running back committed to their 2025 recruiting class. With players like Jaren Mangham and Marcus Major running out of eligibility after the season, it seems like a given they will add a freshman for the 2025-26 season.
Currently ranked 37th-best in the country by 247Sports, Minnesota's 2025 class could use a player like Berry. There is no official date expected for his commitment, but he is scheduled to officially visit the Land of 10,000 Lakes next weekend, starting June 8. His only other official visit scheduled is Illinois State on June 14.