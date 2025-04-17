Transfer QB reportedly heads back into the portal after 4 months with Gophers
Gophers quarterback Zach Pyron is heading back into the transfer portal according to multiple reported on Thursday afternoon.
Pyron signed with Minnesota this winter after spending three season at Georgia Tech. He played sparringly with the Yellow Jackets, completing 56.8% of his passes for 995 yards and 11 total touchdowns. He made four starts under center with the program.
The former four-star recruit was thought to compete with redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey for the starting spot this offseason, but it was clear that this is Lindsey's team. At the latest spring practice, Pyron was getting fewer reps under center than Dylan Wittke and Max Shikenjanski, and it looked like he fell to fourth on the depth chart.
It is not clear that this is Lindsey's team, but Minnesota's competition for the backup role now becomes very interesting. Lindsey is now the only quarterback on the roster who has attempted a collegiate pass, with five coming last season.
Shikenjanski has emerged a real threat for the backup role this spring, as a former preferred walk-on (PWO) from Stillwater, Minnesota. Wittke came to Minnesota last offseason as a transfer from Virginia Tech. The only other two quarterbacks on the roster is four-star true freshman Jackson Kollock and walk-on Jeremiah Finaly.
Pyron will have two years of eligibility left, as he looks for a new home. The spring portal window will close on Friday, April 25 and the Gophers might now have a need for a veteran option in the quarterback room.