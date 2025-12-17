Where does Drake Lindsey land in our re-ranking of 2025 Big Ten starting QBs?

Drake Lindsey entered his first season as Minnesota's QB1 as one of the most unproven signal callers in the Big Ten. He had an up-and-down redshirt freshman campaign, completing 63.2% of his passes for 2,235 yards, 20 total touchdowns and six interceptions. Where does that rank among Big Ten starting quarterbacks?

*NOTE: This list is based on 2025 production. I ranked each quarterback in terms of who I would want on my team if I was preparing to win a bowl game this winter.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

After putting together the first Heisman Trophy-winning season at Indiana, it's hard to place Mendoza anywhere other than No. 1. He didn't have the best stats, but he played the quarterback position more efficiently than anyone else in the country, which is why the Hoosiers took home the Big Ten championship.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman Trophy during the trophy presentation at Jazz at Lincoln Centerís Appel Room. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images | Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

2. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Saying was the No. 1 overall quarterback recruit in the 2024 high school class, and he arguably lived up to those lofty expectations in his first season as a starter. With 3,322 yards, 31 touchdowns and only six interceptions, you could make an argument for him at No. 1 on this list.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) motions during the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore was a bit of a wildcard entering the season as the replacement for Dillon Gabriel at Oregon. He was a former five-star recruit himself, and he delivered on those expectations. Completing 72.3% of his passes for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, he has the Ducks back in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Jayden Maiava, USC

USC quietly put together a 9-3 season, and Maiava was even more quietly one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He completed 66.2% of his passes for 3,431 yards, 29 total touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has already announced his return for 2026, and he should be among the best signal callers in the conference again next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

5. Demond Williams Jr., Washington

I flirted with putting Williams higher on this list, and I think five is the absolute lowest he should be. He had over 3,000 passing yards, over 500 rushing yards, 31 total touchdowns and eight touchdowns in his first season as a full-time starter. He's a dark-horse Heisman candidate in 2026.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

6. Malik Washington, Maryland

Washington's performance as a true freshman is probably the biggest reason why Mike Locksley is still the head coach at Maryland. He completed 57.7% of his passes for 2,963 yards, 21 total touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's a major breakout candidate in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass against Michigan State in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

7. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Illinois had huge expectations heading into 2025, and it's hard to argue that Altmyer wasn't at least a little underwhelming. He completed 68.1% of his passes for 2,811 yards, 25 total touchdowns and five interceptions. I expected more from such a veteran quarterback.

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

8. Mark Gronowski, Iowa

Grownoski had one of the weirdest statistical seasons you'll find from a quarterback. He finished with just over 1,500 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns and six interceptions. But he had over 500 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) rolls out to throws a pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

9. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

Lindsey found himself near the bottom three of most preseason rankings, and he proved that he belongs near the middle of these lists. Some people might call me a home for this ranking, but he out-dueled Kaliakmanis and Raiola, while doing more with less than some people below him on this list.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) celebrates with Paul Bunyan’s Axe after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

10. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers

Kaliakmanis had great numbers with 3,124 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns, and a career-high 62.2 completion percentage, but it's hard to put him much higher on this list after Rutgers missed a bowl game.

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) drops back to pass during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

11. Dylan Raiola/TJ Lateef, Nebraska

It looked like Raiola was going to take a step in his development before suffering a season-ending injury, but I was still relatively underwhelmed in his first eight games. He finished with less than 200 yards three different times.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

12. Ryan Browne, Purdue

Purdue had the worst roster in the conference on paper by a wide margin, and Browne was a big reason why they weren't a complete laughing stock. He completed 58.9% of his passes for 2,153 yards, 13 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) looks on during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

13. Drew Allar/Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State

Allar obviously would've been much higher on this list if he didn't suffer a season-ending injury, but that's football. Grunkemeyer did a solid job replacing him, completing 69.4% of his passes for 1,079 yards, seven total touchdowns and four interceptions.

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) looks on from the field during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

14. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Comparing Underwood to other first-year starters is why he falls so far low on this list. He completed 61.1% of his passes for only 2,229 yards, 14 total touchdowns and nine interceptions. You could see why he was such a highly-touted high school prospect, but he still has some steps to take in his development.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

15. Aidan Chiles/Alessio Milivojevic, Michigan State

Milivojevic quietly had a great season once he replaced Chiles as Michigan State's starting QB. It started with 311 yards against the Gophers, and he finished with 1,267 yards on the season, to along with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

16. Preston Stone, Northwestern

Stone led Northwestern to a bowl game, which is higher expectations than many people had for them in the preseason. He completed under 60% of his passes for 2,174 yards, 15 total touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) dives for a gain of yardage against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

17. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

There was a moment where it looked like Iamaleava and UCLA were going to be one of the best stories in college football. But he still finished with only 1,928 passing yards, 17 total touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

18. Hunter Simmons/Danny O'Neil/Carter Smith/Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin

Wisconsin's quarterback play was among the worst in all of Power Conference football this season.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis