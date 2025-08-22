Big Ten schedule announced for Gopher hockey's 2025–26 season
The 2025-26 Big Ten men's hockey schedules were officially released on Friday. The Gophers will open conference play on October 30 and November 1 against the Badgers at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Oct. 30/Nov. 1: @ Wisconsin
The Gophers swept Wisconsin both at home and on the road last season. Mike Hastings is heading into year three as head coach of the Badgers, and he's 2-5-1 all-time against Minnesota.
Nov. 7, 8: vs. Notre Dame
Minnesota's first Big Ten series at home will be against Notre Dame. It will be the Fighting Irish's first season with Brock Sheahan leading the team after legendary head coach Jeff Jackson retired after last season.
Nov. 21, 22: vs. Penn State
The Gophers will welcome potential 2026 No. 1 NHL draft pick Gavin McKenna and Penn State to Minneapolis in late November. It's a busy week for Gophers sports with a pivotal men's basketball nonconference game against San Francisco, and the football team will take on Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
Dec. 4, 5: @ Ohio State
Minnesota's final series of 2025 will be on the road against Ohio State. The Gophers were 3-1 against the Buckeyes last season.
Januarary Gauntlet:
After an exhibition game against Bemidji State on January 2, Minnesota will be tested early in often. They will travel to Penn State before consecutive series against Michigan at home, at Michigan State and then Wisconsin at home.
- Jan. 9, 10: @ Penn State
- Jan. 16, 17: vs. Michigan
- Jan. 23, 24: @ Michigan State
- Jan. 30, 31: vs. Wisconsin
Feb. 6, 7: vs. Ohio State
Feb. 13, 14: @ Notre Dame
Feb. 26, 27: @ Michigan
Mar. 5, 6: vs. Michigan State
Minnesota will end the regular season against a Michigan State squad that looks like a contender in the Big Ten once again. It's a bonus that the Gophers will host Sparty in what could be a pivotal pair of games.