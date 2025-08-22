All Gophers

Big Ten schedule announced for Gopher hockey's 2025–26 season

January looks like the toughest month on Minnesota's schedule.

Tony Liebert

Michigan State's Daniel Russell, center, forces the puck past Minnesota's goalie Justen Close, left, to score the game-winning goal with seconds left during the third period on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Daniel Russell, center, forces the puck past Minnesota's goalie Justen Close, left, to score the game-winning goal with seconds left during the third period on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025-26 Big Ten men's hockey schedules were officially released on Friday. The Gophers will open conference play on October 30 and November 1 against the Badgers at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Oct. 30/Nov. 1: @ Wisconsin

The Gophers swept Wisconsin both at home and on the road last season. Mike Hastings is heading into year three as head coach of the Badgers, and he's 2-5-1 all-time against Minnesota.

USA Toda
Wisconsin's Jack Gorniak (11) tries to get a shot past Minnesota goalie Justen Close (1) during the team's hockey game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2023. Wisconsin won, 3-1. Uw Minnesota Hockey 1 Feb 11 2023 / Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Nov. 7, 8: vs. Notre Dame

Minnesota's first Big Ten series at home will be against Notre Dame. It will be the Fighting Irish's first season with Brock Sheahan leading the team after legendary head coach Jeff Jackson retired after last season.

USA Toda
Minnesota scores goal past Notre Dame s Ryan Bischel (30) during the Minnesota-Notre Dame NCAA hockey game on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana. Minnesota Vs Notre Dame / John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nov. 21, 22: vs. Penn State

The Gophers will welcome potential 2026 No. 1 NHL draft pick Gavin McKenna and Penn State to Minneapolis in late November. It's a busy week for Gophers sports with a pivotal men's basketball nonconference game against San Francisco, and the football team will take on Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

Dec. 4, 5: @ Ohio State

Minnesota's final series of 2025 will be on the road against Ohio State. The Gophers were 3-1 against the Buckeyes last season.

Januarary Gauntlet:

After an exhibition game against Bemidji State on January 2, Minnesota will be tested early in often. They will travel to Penn State before consecutive series against Michigan at home, at Michigan State and then Wisconsin at home.

  • Jan. 9, 10: @ Penn State
  • Jan. 16, 17: vs. Michigan
  • Jan. 23, 24: @ Michigan State
  • Jan. 30, 31: vs. Wisconsin

Feb. 6, 7: vs. Ohio State

Feb. 13, 14: @ Notre Dame

Feb. 26, 27: @ Michigan

Mar. 5, 6: vs. Michigan State

Minnesota will end the regular season against a Michigan State squad that looks like a contender in the Big Ten once again. It's a bonus that the Gophers will host Sparty in what could be a pivotal pair of games.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Hockey