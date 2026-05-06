Early Gophers Hockey 2026-27 Line Projections Following Offseason Overhaul
Minnesota made its first big CHL splash on Tuesday with CHL defenseman Tarin Smith. It has been a busy first offseason of roster construction for new head coach Brett Larson. Let's take an early look at what the lines could look like in 2026-27.
Potential 2026-27 depth chart
*= incoming freshman, **= incoming transfer, *** = CHL
Forwards
- 1st line: **Austin Burnevik - L.J. Mooney - Brodie Ziemer
- 2nd line: *Wyatt Cullen - **Christian Humphreys - Javon Moore
- 3rd line: Beckett Hendrickson - Tanner Ludtke - *Jackson Kvasnicka
- 4th line: *Brooks Cullen - Mason Moe - Tate Pritchard
- Extra: Teddy Townsend, Graham Harris, *Jackson Nevers
Minnesota's standout offseason began when Mooney and Ziemer announced their returns to the program after being two of the team's most productive offensive players last season with 66 combined points. Larson also made a splash by bringing Burnevik with him from St. Cloud State in the transfer portal.
Cullen is currently projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft, so it's entirely reasonable to think he could compete for a spot on the first line. Ultimately, it's a deeper forward group than Minnesota had last season, which could make for an exciting 2026-27 campaign.
Defense
- 1st pair: ***Tarin Smith - **Max Rud
- 2nd pair: John Whipple - **Tanner Henricks
- 3rd pair: Jacob Rombach - **Finn Loftus
- Extra: *Axel Lofgren, Axel Begley
The Gophers' blue line was probably their biggest weakness last offseason, and their first pair could be among the best in the country in 2026-27. Smith was a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and he remains a super prospect, while Rud came to Minnesota by way of Minnesota State in the transfer portal, and he's one of the most proven defensemen in college hockey.
Whipple was chosen as an alternate captain for next season, and Henricks is one of three St. Cloud State players who followed Larson through the transfer portal. It's a deep group of talent that could be significantly improved from a season ago.
Goalies
- Starter: Luca Di Pasquo
- Backup: **Melvin Strahl
Di Pasquo was one of the most consistent players on Minnesota's roster last season, and he's back for another year. They added Strahl as a transfer from Michigan State, who projects as the backup option in 2026-27.
What's next?
Minnesota probably has the room to make one or two late additions to its roster if it chooses to do so. These projections give them 25 players on the 2026-27 team, which would be one below the limit of 26 set by the NCAA. An emergency goalie and one more center might be all they need, but there will be high expectations at 3M Arena at Mariucci next season.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert