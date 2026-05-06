Early Gophers Hockey 2026-27 Line Projections Following Offseason Overhaul

Minnesota made its first big CHL splash on Tuesday with CHL defenseman Tarin Smith. It has been a busy first offseason of roster construction for new head coach Brett Larson. Let's take an early look at what the lines could look like in 2026-27.

Potential 2026-27 depth chart

*= incoming freshman, **= incoming transfer, *** = CHL

Forwards

1st line: **Austin Burnevik - L.J. Mooney - Brodie Ziemer

2nd line: *Wyatt Cullen - **Christian Humphreys - Javon Moore

3rd line: Beckett Hendrickson - Tanner Ludtke - *Jackson Kvasnicka

4th line: *Brooks Cullen - Mason Moe - Tate Pritchard

Extra: Teddy Townsend, Graham Harris, *Jackson Nevers

St. Cloud State men's hockey freshman Austin Burnevik reaches for the puck during an exhibition game Oct. 5 at home against Minnesota. The Huskies lost 5-1. | Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minnesota's standout offseason began when Mooney and Ziemer announced their returns to the program after being two of the team's most productive offensive players last season with 66 combined points. Larson also made a splash by bringing Burnevik with him from St. Cloud State in the transfer portal.

Cullen is currently projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft, so it's entirely reasonable to think he could compete for a spot on the first line. Ultimately, it's a deeper forward group than Minnesota had last season, which could make for an exciting 2026-27 campaign.

Defense

1st pair: ***Tarin Smith - **Max Rud

2nd pair: John Whipple - **Tanner Henricks

3rd pair: Jacob Rombach - **Finn Loftus

Extra: *Axel Lofgren, Axel Begley

St. Cloud State hockey freshman Tanner Henricks shoots a shot that is tipped into the goal during the opening game of the season against St. Thomas on Oct. 4, 2025 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. SCSU lost 4-3. | Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gophers' blue line was probably their biggest weakness last offseason, and their first pair could be among the best in the country in 2026-27. Smith was a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and he remains a super prospect, while Rud came to Minnesota by way of Minnesota State in the transfer portal, and he's one of the most proven defensemen in college hockey.

Whipple was chosen as an alternate captain for next season, and Henricks is one of three St. Cloud State players who followed Larson through the transfer portal. It's a deep group of talent that could be significantly improved from a season ago.

Goalies

Starter: Luca Di Pasquo

Backup: **Melvin Strahl

Di Pasquo was one of the most consistent players on Minnesota's roster last season, and he's back for another year. They added Strahl as a transfer from Michigan State, who projects as the backup option in 2026-27.

What's next?

Minnesota probably has the room to make one or two late additions to its roster if it chooses to do so. These projections give them 25 players on the 2026-27 team, which would be one below the limit of 26 set by the NCAA. An emergency goalie and one more center might be all they need, but there will be high expectations at 3M Arena at Mariucci next season.