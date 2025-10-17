Fans wait all night outside arena for Minnesota's rivalry return to North Dakota
Fans have been lined up outside Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks since Thursday night in advance of Friday night's rivalry game between Minnesota and North Dakota, which will be the first meeting between the former WCHA foes since 2023.
According to Taylor Budge of Midco Sports, fans were lined up outside the student entrance to the arena well before 11 a.m., with some saying they got in line Thursday night. The doors to the arena don't open until 6 p.m. Friday.
The Gophers (1-2-1) enter the game ranked No. 13 in the USCHO poll, while North Dakota (2-0-0) is No. 8 after sweeping St. Thomas in St. Paul. Since the first meeting in 1930, Minnesota leads the all-time series against North Dakota 151-137-16.
Is it the best rivalry in college hockey history? It's an easy argument to make, although others — Boston vs. Boston College, Colorado College vs. Denver, and Michigan vs. Michigan State — might put up a decent debate. But, yeah, Minnesota-North Dakota is the best rivalry, even though it isn't what it was before the men's side of the WCHA crumbled in the wake of the Big Ten's foray into hockey.
The rivals played annually from 1930 to 2010-11, and then didn't play each other again until the 2017-18 season. Since then, last season (2024-25) was the only season they didn't face each other. And they're locked into each other's schedules every season through 2029.
Who owns the rivalry of late? Minnesota has advanced to the Frozen Four twice since the rivalry resumed in 2017-18, having made the final four in 2022 and 2024. North Dakota hasn't reached the Frozen Four since 2016, when they were crowned national champions. Minnesota has also made the NCAA Tournament every season since 2021, while North Dakota missed the 16-team dance in 2023 and 2025.
Still, the bitter rivals are expected to draw sellout crowds for the games Friday and Saturday, which begin inside The Ralph at 7:07 p.m. and 6:07 p.m. CT, respectively.