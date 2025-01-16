Gophers men's hockey announces sellout for series against Notre Dame
Gophers men's hockey plays their first Big Ten series at home since December this weekend against Notre Dame. The two-game series will be played in front of a sold-out crowd according to a post on X from the program Thursday.
The 'sellout' does not include the secondary market and it's only based on the tickets sold by the school, so it's worth taking with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, it will be a big series for the Gophers against an ailing Notre Dame squad.
Minnesota returned from its winter break with a series sweep over Mercyhurst at home, but it was a different story last weekend on the road against Ohio State. Following their biggest loss of the season, the Gophers responded with a 6-1 win on Saturday night. They will look to keep the momentum going this weekend against the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is 7-14-1 this season and Minnesota accounts for two of those losses, which came 6-3 and 5-3 in a series in South Bend, Ind. earlier this season in November. Despite an up-and-down season, the Fighting Irish still rank No. 38 in the latest Men's Division I PairWise Rankings.
The Gophers are in a tight race with Michigan State for the Big Ten regular season championship, currently trailing by one point in the conference standings. With a series in East Lansing, Mich. looming next weekend, they cannot trip up this weekend against the Fighting Irish.
Postseason play is right around the corner with only six series remaining for the men's hockey team this season. 3M Arena at Mariucci should be rocking once again this weekend, as the students make their way back to campus for the spring semester, which starts on Monday.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube Channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).