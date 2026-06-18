Gophers Unveil Full 2026-27 Schedule for Brett Larson's First Season
Gophers men's hockey announced its entire 2026-27 schedule on Thursday for Brett Larson's first season as the program's head coach. The new era will officially begin on October 2 at Michigan Tech. Let's breakdown the full schedule.
Nonconference play
- Oct. 2 - 3: at Michigan Tech
- Oct. 16 - 17: at Minnesota Duluth
- Oct. 22 - 23: vs. North Dakota
- Nov. 13 -14: vs. Alaska Anchorage
- Nov. 27: vs. Minnesota State
- Nov. 28: at Minnesota State
- Jan. 2: vs. Bemidji State (exhibition)
The Gophers' nonconference opponents have been long rumored, and they're now confirmed. They will open this series on the road at Michigan Tech and at Minnesota Duluth. Their home opener will be a big one against North Dakota in late October, which will be Homecoming week for the football team. Things round out with a home series against Alaska Anchorage and a home-and-home against Minnesota State. They will also play another exhibition against Bemidji State on Jan. 2.
Big Ten play
- Oct. 29 - Nov. 1: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 5 - 8: vs. Wisconsin
- Dec. 3 - 6: at Notre Dame
- Dec. 10 - 13: at Michigan State
- Jan. 7 - 10: vs. Michigan
- Jan. 14 - 17: at Ohio State
- Jan. 21 - 24: vs. Notre Dame
- Jan. 28 - 31: vs. Michigan State
- Feb. 4 - 7: at Wisconsin
- Feb. 11 - 14: at Penn State
- Feb. 18 - 21: vs. Ohio State
- Feb. 25 - 28: at Michigan
All of the Big Ten games are listed as weekends rather than the dates themselves. That likely gives the programs flexibility for when they want to play the games, but the expectation is that most of them will still be on Friday/Saturday.
The Gophers' Big Ten opener will be at home against Penn State, followed by another home series against Wisconsin. Those are their two early matchups before finishing up nonconference play. There are no nights off in the new Big Ten, but a stretch of Michigan State at home, at Wisconsin, at Penn State, Ohio State at home and at Michigan to end the season will force the Gophers to earn their place in the conference standings.
The Gophers have now announced a schedule and a coaching staff. The next step will be an official roster, ahead of Larson's first season as head coach. The season opener is just over 100 days away, and there should be plenty of hype around Minnesota.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert