Gophers Unveil Full 2026-27 Schedule for Brett Larson's First Season

Gophers men's hockey announced its entire 2026-27 schedule on Thursday for Brett Larson's first season as the program's head coach. The new era will officially begin on October 2 at Michigan Tech. Let's breakdown the full schedule.

The road back starts now. 🏒



Rivalries renewed. B1G-time matchups. Another loaded schedule waiting at the rink.



The 2026-27 slate is HERE. #PrideOnIcehttps://t.co/pOuV4hSLhp pic.twitter.com/7ggxVK1EGF — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) June 18, 2026

Nonconference play

Oct. 2 - 3: at Michigan Tech

Oct. 16 - 17: at Minnesota Duluth

Oct. 22 - 23: vs. North Dakota

Nov. 13 -14: vs. Alaska Anchorage

Nov. 27: vs. Minnesota State

Nov. 28: at Minnesota State

Jan. 2: vs. Bemidji State (exhibition)

The Gophers' nonconference opponents have been long rumored, and they're now confirmed. They will open this series on the road at Michigan Tech and at Minnesota Duluth. Their home opener will be a big one against North Dakota in late October, which will be Homecoming week for the football team. Things round out with a home series against Alaska Anchorage and a home-and-home against Minnesota State. They will also play another exhibition against Bemidji State on Jan. 2.

Big Ten play

Oct. 29 - Nov. 1: vs. Penn State

Nov. 5 - 8: vs. Wisconsin

Dec. 3 - 6: at Notre Dame

Dec. 10 - 13: at Michigan State

Jan. 7 - 10: vs. Michigan

Jan. 14 - 17: at Ohio State

Jan. 21 - 24: vs. Notre Dame

Jan. 28 - 31: vs. Michigan State

Feb. 4 - 7: at Wisconsin

Feb. 11 - 14: at Penn State

Feb. 18 - 21: vs. Ohio State

Feb. 25 - 28: at Michigan

All of the Big Ten games are listed as weekends rather than the dates themselves. That likely gives the programs flexibility for when they want to play the games, but the expectation is that most of them will still be on Friday/Saturday.

The Gophers' Big Ten opener will be at home against Penn State, followed by another home series against Wisconsin. Those are their two early matchups before finishing up nonconference play. There are no nights off in the new Big Ten, but a stretch of Michigan State at home, at Wisconsin, at Penn State, Ohio State at home and at Michigan to end the season will force the Gophers to earn their place in the conference standings.

The Gophers have now announced a schedule and a coaching staff. The next step will be an official roster, ahead of Larson's first season as head coach. The season opener is just over 100 days away, and there should be plenty of hype around Minnesota.