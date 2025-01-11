Gophers women's hockey remains unbeaten against St. Thomas after Friday's win
Gophers women's hockey moved to a perfect 19-0 against St. Thomas after cruising to a 4-2 win on Friday night at Ridder Arena.
After three nonconference games against Bemidji State, Brown and Penn State, Minnesota returned to Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) play this weekend against St. Thomas.
Following a scoreless first period, the Gophers exploded for three goals in the second period. Audrey Wethington, Ava Lindsay and Emma Conner found the back of the net and grabbed a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes of play.
St. Thomas added two third-period goals, but it was too little too late for the Tommies. Allie Franco added one final goal for the Gophers, making the final score 4-2. Minnesota out-shot St. Thomas 31-24 and looked like the better team all night.
The Gophers are now 16-5-1 on the season and 10-4-1 in conference play. They swept St. Thomas 5-0 and 6-2 earlier this season in December and they'll now look to go for the season sweep Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Ridder Arena.
