How Many Gophers Alumni Have Competed in the Winter Olympics?

The University of Minnesota has sent 83 athletes or coaches to 19 different Winter Olympic Games. Of those 83 people to make the games, 82 of them have starred or taken part in Olympic hockey. Only one has appeared in a different sport.

Born in St. Paul to immigrant parents, Akuoma Omeoga was part of the first ever bobsled team from the African continent to compete at the Olympics. Competing for Nigeria, Omeoga was part of the two-woman bobsled team that finished 19th at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Feb 20, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Seun Adigun and Akuoma Omeoga (NGR) compete in the bobsleigh in the 2-man event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Olympic Sliding Centre.

As a 2014 graduate from the University of Minnesota, Omeaga is part of a long history of Gophers to compete at the winter games.

Minnesota has been represented by by 82 hockey players and coaches, representing four different nations during the Winter Olympics. The university only failed to send a representative in the first three games (1924, 1928, and 1932), as well as the 1992 and 1998 games, according to their website.

Four coaches have led the US hockey team at the games six times, winning one gold medal, three silver medals, and finishing fifth and sixth. Herb Brooks famously led the Miracle on Ice team to a gold medal win in the 1980 games, then returned 22 years later to lead the 2002 team to a silver medal. John Mariucci led the 1956 team to a silver medal. Murray Williamson first led the 1968 team to a sixth-place finish but followed that up four years later with a silver medal at the 1972 games. Bob Johnson led the 1976 team to a fifth-place finish.

Gophers hockey has been extremely well-represented on the ice over the years. Below is a full list of the numerous hockey players to come from the University of Minnesota and appear at the Olympic Games.

Gophers alumni hockey players

Wendell Anderson, USA, 1956 (Silver)

Bill Baker, USA, 1980 (Gold)

Rube Bjorkman, USA, 1948 (4th), 1952 (Silver)

Scott Bjugstad, USA, 1984 (7th)

John Blue, USA, 1988 (7th)

Josefin Bouveng, Sweden, (8th)

Megan Bozek, USA, 2014 (Silver), 2022 (Silver)

Hannah Brandt, USA, 2018 (Gold), 2022 (Silver)

Dave Brooks, USA, 1964 (5th)

Herb Brooks, USA, 1964 (5th), 1968 (6th)

Neal Broten, USA, 1980 (Gold)

Dani Cameranesi, USA, 2018 (Gold), 2022 (Silver)

Gene Campbell, USA, 1956 (Silver)

Steve Christoff, USA 1980 (Gold)

Tom Chorske, USA, 1988 (7th)

Jack Dale, USA, 1968 (6th)

Natalie Darwitz, USA, 2002 (Silver), 2006 (Bronze), 2010 (Silver)

Dick Dougherty, USA, 1956 (Silver)

Brock Faber, USA, 2022 (5th)

Craig Falkman, USA, 1968 (6th)

Steve Griffith, USA, 1984 (7th)

Rob Harris, USA, 1976 (5th)

Darby Hendrickson, USA, 1994 (8th)

Tom Hirsch, USA, 2984 (7th)

Mira Jalosuo, Finland, 2014 (5th), 2018 (Bronze)

Steve Janaszak, USA, 1980 (Gold)

David Jensen, USA, 1984 (7th)

Craig Johnson, USA, 1994 (8th)

Erik Johnson, USA, 2010 (Silver)

Courtney Kennedy, USA, 2002 (Silver), 2006 (Bronze)

Amanda Kessel, USA, 2014 (Silver), 2018 (Gold), 2022 (Silver)

Phil Kessel, USA, 2010 (Silver), 2014 (4th)

Matthew Knies, USA, 2022 (5th)

Philip LaBatte, USA, 1936 (Bronze)

Nelli Laitinen, Finland, 2022 (Bronze)

Jordan Leopold, USA , 2006 (8th)

Len Lilyholm, USA, 1968 (6th)

Paul Martin, USA, 2014 (4th)

Gigi Marvin, USA, 2010 (Silver), 2014 (Silver), 2018 (Gold)

John Mayasich, USA, 1956 (Silver), 1960 (Gold)

Jack McCartan, USA, 1960 (Gold)

Tom McCoy, USA, 1964 (5th)

Bruce McIntosh, USA, 1972 (Silver)

Dick Meredith, USA, 1956 (Silver), 1960 (Gold)

Wayne Meredith, USA, 1964 (5th)

Ben Meyers, USA, 2022 (5th)

Corey Millen, USA, 1984 (7th), 1988 (7th)

Abbey Murphy, USA, 2022 (5th)

Lou Nanne, USA, 1968 (6th)

Aaron Ness, USA, 2022 (5th)

Todd Okerlund, USA, 1988 (7th)

Wally Olds, USA, 1972 (Silver)

Allan Opsahl, USA, 1948 (4th)

Kelly Pannek, USA, 2018 (Gold), 2022 (Silver)

Jack Petroske, USA, 1956 (Silver)

Mike Ramsey, USA, 1980 (Gold)

Noora Raty, Finland, 2006 (4th), 2010 (Bronze), 2014 (5th), 2018 (Bronze)

Todd Richards, USA, 1994 (8th)

Frank Sanders, USA, 1972 (Silver)

Craig Sarner, USA, 1972 (Silver)

Anne Schleper, USA, 2014 (Silver)

Buzz Schneider, USA, 1976 (5th), 1980 (Gold)

Gary Schmalzbauer, USA, 1964 (5th)

Jim Sedin, USA, 1952 (Silver)

Dave Snuggerud, USA, 1988 (7th)

Lee Stecklein, USA, 2014 (Silver), 2018 (Gold), 2022 (Silver)

Kelly Stephens, USA, 2006 (Bronze)

Ryan Stoa, USA, 2018 (7th)

Larry Stordahl, USA, 1968 (6th)

Eric Stordahl, USA, 1980 (Gold)

Al Van, US, 1952 (Silver)

Thomas Vanek, Austria, 2014 (9th)

Phil Verchota, USA, 1980 (Gold), 1984 (7th)

Lindsay Wall, USA, 2002 (Silver), 2006 (Bronze)

Krissy Wendell, USA, 2002 (Silver), 2006 (Bronze)

Jim Westby, USA, 1964 (5th)

Blake Wheeler, USA, 2014 (4th)

Ken Yackel Sr., USA, 1952 (Silver)

Grace Zumwinkle, USA, 2022 (Silver)

At the Milan-Cortina Olympics, which kicked off on Friday, four current and former Gophers will make their Olympic debuts, while eight more will return to the games.

Gophers alumni making Olympic debuts

Erik Haula, Finland

Taylor Heise, USA

Jackson LaCombe, USA

Tereza Plosova, Czechia

Heise scored a goal in her Olympic debut on Saturday, as the U.S. women opened play with a dominant 5-0 win over Finland.

Gophers returning to the Olympics

Josefin Bouveng, Sweden, second appearance

Brock Faber, USA, second appearance

Nelli Laitinen, Finland, second appearance

Natalie Mlynkova, Czechia, second appearance

Abbey Murphy, USA, second appearance

Kelly Pannek, USA, third appearance

Lee Stecklein, USA, fourth appearance

