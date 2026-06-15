Mike Reilly Extends Gophers' Stanley Cup Champion Streak to Five Years

The Carolina Hurricanes won the 2026 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night against the Golden Knights, which means former Gophers standout Mike Reilly reached the mountaintop of the sport. It marks the fifth consecutive year that a Minnesota player has hoisted the cup.

The Dream. The Grind. The Cup. 🏆



Congrats to Mike Reilly on reaching the top of the hockey world as a Stanley Cup Champion!!#PrideOnIce pic.twitter.com/CIQ6dLuha3 — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) June 15, 2026

Reilly played for the Gophers for three seasons from 2012 to 2015. He finished his collegiate career with 89 points (18 goals and 71 assists). He was a two-time All-American, and he was a key part of the 2014 team that lost in the national championship to Union.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman was selected with the 98th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, but he began his professional career with the Wild. Reilly is a native of Chanhassen, Minnesota and he played for his hometown team for three seasons.

Reilly has bounced around between the Canadiens, Senators, Bruins, Panthers and Islanders before he signed with Carolina on a one-year, $1.1 million free agent contract in the offseason. He appeared in 42 regular-season games, and he compiled 9 points (1 goal and 2 assists). He played in just two postseason games, and he recorded two assists.

Reilly winning the cup now marks five straight seasons where a former Gophers player has won it all. He joins Erik Johnson (Colorado Avalanche in 2022), Phil Kessel (Vegas Golden Knights in 2023), Kyle Okposo (Florida Panthers in 2024) and Nate Schmidt (Florida Panthers in 2025). The program has had a former player or coach win the cup in eight of the last 11 seasons, and 15 overall.

Reilly is 32 years old, and he'll now enter free agency again, but this time, he will be a Stanley Cup Champion.