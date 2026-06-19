Why Minnesota Might Not Be Out of the Landon DuPont Sweepstakes

Maybe it's a pipe dream with extremely slim odds, but when a reputable college hockey insider says the Minnesota Gophers are still in the mix for the guy who might be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, we can't ignore it.

Landon DuPont, an all-world defenseman from the Everett Silvertips of WHL in Canada, has yet to announce where he'll play college hockey in 2026-27. Sixteen days ago, cold water was splashed on speculation that Minnesota was still in play for DuPont, with Michigan and Michigan State becoming the two most likely teams to receive a commitment.

However, Brad Elliott Schlossman, a college hockey insider who writes for the Grand Forks Herald, says the Gophers can't be pronounced dead yet.

"I believe Minnesota also is in play," Schlossman said Thursday. "DuPont and Minnesota incoming freshman Tarin Smith were defensive partners for part of the season in Everett."

Schlossman was reacting to NHL Draft insider Scott Wheeler's report, in which he made no mention of Minnesota, only focusing on DuPont's connections to Michigan and Michigan State.

"Landon DuPont left for DTW yesterday," said Wheeler, referencing the airport in Detroit (DTW). "Multiple sources tell me he'll visit with Michigan State and Michigan over the next couple of days."

Landon DuPont left for DTW yesterday. Multiple sources tell me he'll visit with Michigan State and Michigan over the next couple of days.



My belief has been that Michigan's the frontrunner for the top #2027NHLDraft prospect but don't count out MSU. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) June 18, 2026

Wheeler previously offered some reasons why Minnesota could find a way to land DuPont.

"I was initially hesitant about them because I didn’t think they’d have the financial package or the roster to stay in the mix, but it sounds like Minnesota has money to spend," Wheeler said in early June. "New Minnesota head coach Brett Larson and Landon’s dad, Micki, are former teammates from their playing days."

On June 3, Elite Prospects' reporter Cam Robinson said that he'd heard the Gophers are out of the running for DuPont: "Hearing Landon DuPont is narrowing down his decision for next year. Sounds like Minnesota is out."

Does anyone really know the truth? DuPont surely does, but the Gophers will remain a long shot until there's confirmation that he's planning to visit the University of Minnesota. Until then, the Michigan teams remain the favorites.