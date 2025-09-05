Gophers add No. 1 player in Nebraska to impressive 2026 recruiting class
Minnesota already had two top-40 five-star recruits committed to its 2026 recruiting class. Still, the No. 1 player in Nebraska, Kylee Paben, became the latest top prospect to join the impressive class on Thursday afternoon.
"I am beyond grateful and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota to continue my academic and athletic career! I would like to thank all my coaches, teammates, trainers, and family for all the support! GO GOPHERS," she posted on X.
Listed at 6-foot-1, Paben established herself as one of the best players in the country on the Under Armour (UAA) AAU circuit this summer with Nebraska Attack, where she averaged 19.9 points per game. She plays high school ball with Millard West High School in Omaha, Nebraska.
Paben was on campus for an official visit with the Gophers last week. She publicized a visit to Creighton earlier in August. She reportedly had other offers from Boston College, George Washington, Illinois State, North Dakota, and UTSA.
Paben now joins five-star recruits Tori Oehlerin and Natalie Kussow, who are both two of the top players in Minnesota and Wisconsin, respectively.