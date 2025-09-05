All Gophers

Gophers add No. 1 player in Nebraska to impressive 2026 recruiting class

Kylee Paben became the latest 2026 recruit to commit to Minnesota on Thursday afternoon.

Tony Liebert

Kylee Paben on her official visit with the Gophers last week.
Kylee Paben on her official visit with the Gophers last week. / Picture via: @kylee_paben (X)
In this story:

Minnesota already had two top-40 five-star recruits committed to its 2026 recruiting class. Still, the No. 1 player in Nebraska, Kylee Paben, became the latest top prospect to join the impressive class on Thursday afternoon.

"I am beyond grateful and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota to continue my academic and athletic career! I would like to thank all my coaches, teammates, trainers, and family for all the support! GO GOPHERS," she posted on X.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Listed at 6-foot-1, Paben established herself as one of the best players in the country on the Under Armour (UAA) AAU circuit this summer with Nebraska Attack, where she averaged 19.9 points per game. She plays high school ball with Millard West High School in Omaha, Nebraska.

Paben was on campus for an official visit with the Gophers last week. She publicized a visit to Creighton earlier in August. She reportedly had other offers from Boston College, George Washington, Illinois State, North Dakota, and UTSA.

Paben now joins five-star recruits Tori Oehlerin and Natalie Kussow, who are both two of the top players in Minnesota and Wisconsin, respectively.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting