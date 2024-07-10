All Gophers

Gophers gain commitment from Texas transfer pitcher Cole Selvig

Selvig was the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches' Association Division 4 Player of the Year in 2023.

Nolan O'Hara

Texas pitcher Cole Selvig (46) pitches against Houston Christian at UFCU Disch Falk Field on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
The Gophers baseball team gained a commitment from Texas transfer Cole Selvig on Tuesday. 

Selvig, a right-handed pitcher, announced his decision to transfer on July 2 after one season with the Longhorns. Selvig made seven appearances as a freshman for Texas last season, posting a 9.72 earned-run average across 8 1/3 innings. Selvig fanned six while allowing 16 hits in those innings.

Prior to his freshman season with Texas, Selvig, an Altoona, Wis., native, was named the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches' Association Division 4 Player of the Year in 2023 after going 7-0 while posting a 0.22 ERA while leading Regis Catholic High School to conference and regional titles.

Selvig won a state title with Regis during the 2022 season.

While Selvig wasn't a huge part of the Texas pitching staff last season, he's demonstrated ability as a strong pitcher who could make a difference in the U's first season under new coach Ty McDevitt.

