Gophers gain commitment from Texas transfer pitcher Cole Selvig
The Gophers baseball team gained a commitment from Texas transfer Cole Selvig on Tuesday.
Selvig, a right-handed pitcher, announced his decision to transfer on July 2 after one season with the Longhorns. Selvig made seven appearances as a freshman for Texas last season, posting a 9.72 earned-run average across 8 1/3 innings. Selvig fanned six while allowing 16 hits in those innings.
Prior to his freshman season with Texas, Selvig, an Altoona, Wis., native, was named the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches' Association Division 4 Player of the Year in 2023 after going 7-0 while posting a 0.22 ERA while leading Regis Catholic High School to conference and regional titles.
Selvig won a state title with Regis during the 2022 season.
While Selvig wasn't a huge part of the Texas pitching staff last season, he's demonstrated ability as a strong pitcher who could make a difference in the U's first season under new coach Ty McDevitt.