Gophers Offer Son of Former QB Bryan Cupito

The Gophers are busy on the 2027 high school recruiting trail, but they're also in the middle of camp season. They offered a scholarship to local 2030 quarterback Carter Cupito on Tuesday, who is the son of former Minnesota quarterback Bryan Cupito.

"Thank you [Coach Fleck], [Coach Harbaugh] and the coaching staff for the offer to play for [Gophers football]," he wrote on X. "Very grateful for this opportunity."

Thank you @Coach_Fleck @CoachHarbaugh and coaching staff for the offer to play for @GopherFootball Very grateful for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/DtgmyurA4q — Carter Cupito (@cartercupito3) June 3, 2026

Carter is going to be a freshman at Minnehaha Academy in the fall, and he already has a year of starting experience under his belt for SMB. The Wolfpack is a combination of Minnehaha Academy, Hope Academy, St. Paul Academy and The Blake School students. Jalen Suggs was notably the program's quarterback before making the full-time switch to basketball in college. As an eighth grader, Carter completed 59.3% of his passes for 1,599 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Wolfpack finished with a 7-3 record.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, Carter has also proven himself at the varsity level for basketball. He played as a seventh grader for Minnehaha Academy, and he averaged more than 10 points per game last season as an eighth grader. He plays his AAU basketball for Sizzle, which has produced some of the top players in the state over the last decade. He could certainly have a college future in basketball as well.

Carter's last name might sound familiar because he's the son of former Gophers quarterback Bryan Cupito, who was the program's primary starter from 2004 to 2006. He finished his career completing 55.9% of his passes for 7,446 yards, 55 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. His yardage total was the second-most in program history before Tanner Morgan took that spot in 2022.

Offering a scholarship to a middle schooler might not have the same cachet as it did 10 years ago, but Carter has already proven himself as a high-level varsity athlete. He could use another growth spurt to reach his full athletic potential, and his father, Bryan, was listed at 6-foot-3 during his playing days.

Breaking down the college recruitment for a player who hasn't even started high school is a bit silly, but it's a no-brainer for the Gophers to offer Carter a scholarship. Minnesota is the first program to offer him a scholarship, and it will be interesting to monitor how his recruitment develops throughout his prep career going forward.