Report: Gophers women's basketball has contacted Big Ten transfer guard
The women's basketball transfer portal window opened one day after the men's, and it will stay open one day longer on Wednesday, April 24. The Gophers have potentially three open roster spots if they want to add a player to their 2024-25 team, and they've reached out to Northwestern transfer guard Melannie Daley, according to National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Dushawn London.
Listed at 5-foot-11, Delaney averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on 46.7/33.3/80.0 shooting splits last season. She has one year of eligibility remaining, and she's being pursued by some of the top programs in the country.
With star guards Amaya Battle and Mara Braun set to return, Daley would likely have come off the bench for the Gophers if she considers coming to Minnesota. Notre Dame, Iowa and NC State are routinely among the best teams in the country, so it's fair to question what Minnesota's chances are of bringing her in.
One thing that the Gophers' interest in Delaney does show is that they are still actively recruiting in the transfer portal, which is open for only one more week. Minnesota's roster doesn't have any glaring holes, but a veteran ball handler like Delaney or a veteran post player could complete an NCAA Tournament-worthy group for 2025-26.