Top Minnesota Recruit Mya Wilson Nearing Decision, Gophers Still in the Hunt

Hill-Murray School guard Mya Wilson is the No. 1-ranked girls' basketball player in Minnesota for the class of 2027, and she's strongly considering the Gophers for her college destination. She revealed on Sunday that she's focused on deciding between Minnesota, Ohio State, Iowa and TCU, and she's set to visit the Gophers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NEWS: Mya Wilson, a four-star combo guard in the class of 2027, is now focused on four schools, she tells @247Sports



Wilson is coming off an official visit to Iowa last weekend and is set to visit Minnesota June (23-24), Ohio State (June 30-July 1) and TCU in July. pic.twitter.com/q4AnhtGD8P — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) June 21, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-1, Wilson is the next dynamic talent to come out of the state of Minnesota. Wilson plays for the Pioneers with her younger sister Ashlee Wilson, who's the state's top player in the class of 2030, and she received a scholarship offer from the Gophers as an eighth grader.

The Wilson sisters made a surprise AAU change this spring. They previously played for All-Iowa Attack on the EYBL circuit, which notably produced Caitlin Clark, among other stars. Mya now plays on Minnesota Fury alongside Gophers commit Amisha Ramlall, while Ashlee plays on the 16u team.

Mya is a five-star prospect in the class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite. She's the 44th-best player in the entire country, and she narrowed a laundry list of more than 25 offers down to Ohio State, TCU, Iowa and Minnesota on Sunday.

The Gophers inked an all-time great recruiting class in the 2026 cycle with Natalie Kussow, Tori Oehrlein, Kylee Paben and Adit Kuol. The program has plenty of momentum from last year's run to the Sweet 16. Ramlall is a potential top-50 prospect in the class of 2027, so adding a commitment from Wilson would give them the potential for another great recruiting cycle.

According to a report from 247Sports' Dushawn London, Wilson is set to visit the Gophers early this week on Tuesday and Wednesday, after an official visit to Iowa last weekend. She still plans to visit Ohio State and TCU later this summer.

Geographical location, a program cache might put Iowa and Minnesota as two early favorites in Wilson's recruitment, but it would be naive to count Ohio State and TCU out of the running. She'll likely make a final decision later this summer, and she'd be a game-changing commitment for almost any program in the country.