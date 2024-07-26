Two-way baseball star from Chicago area commits to Gophers
Nathan O'Donnell, one of the top high school baseball players in Illinois, announced Friday his intention to play baseball at the University of Minnesota.
O'Donnell, 17, was a standout on the Providence Catholic team from the Chicago area that finished the season ranked No. 40 in the 2024 National High School Rankings and won the Illinois 4A state championship.
O'Donnell, who plays third base, first base and pitches, was originally committed to Creighton University before a coaching change prompted him to withdraw his commitment and reopen his recruiting.
Will he pitch for the Gophers? That's yet to be determined, but O'Donnell told the Chicago Tribune recently that he was looking to commit to a school that would allow him to be a two-way player.
"I'm just looking to play somewhere good, with nice coaches and good academics, and hopefully somewhere that wants me as a two-way player," O'Donnell said in a June 14 story in the Chicago newspaper.
The local player of the year finished the season slashing .430/.504/.833 with an OPS of 1.337. He slugged 11 homers, drove in 55 runs and stole 10 bases. He's only a junior so he'll have one more season to put up huge numbers before becoming a Golden Gopher.