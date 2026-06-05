Utah Pass Rusher Clears Up Confusion Surrounding Gophers Commitment

The Gophers are coming off their first official visit weekend of the 2027 recruiting cycle, and it was a busy one. They landed verbal commitments from more than 10 prospects, but there was some confusion around one. Utah pass rusher Ma'atoe Moe sent out a commitment post on X before quickly deleting it. He cleared up the questions earlier this week.

Moe attends Timpview High School in the Provo, Utah area. Listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, he's considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. He has notable top offers from BYU, UNLV and Boise State, but Nebraska appears to be the school that is making him question his Gophers commitment.

He has been pursued by Nebraska throughout his recruiting process, and it sounds like his decision will come down to the Gophers or Cornhuskers. He plans to visit Lincoln this weekend and then make a final decision.

The real confusion was about his Gophers' commitment. In the modern era of recruiting, players typically make a post on social media, the team acknowledges it, without really acknowledging it, due to silly rules, and then you wait for early national signing day. Moe made his commitment post, but he deleted it and then never put anything back up on his account.

"I did commit to Minnesota, but I’m backing off a bit. I want to see how this visit plays out, and then I’ll decide where I’m going after this weekend," Moe told national Rivals recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.

Minnesota EDGE commit Ma'atoe Moe caught up with @GregBiggins recently to discuss his commitment to Minnesota and his plans going forward.



STORY: https://t.co/GatFPcGGF5 pic.twitter.com/8JOcDbx2vs — Gophers Nation (@MinnesotaOn3) June 3, 2026

The Gophers also received verbal commitments from Tennessee pass rusher Kesley Rose Jr. and Roy Pice from Newark, Ohio, since their first summer splash weekend, so it appears that they're prepared for life without a commitment from Moe.

Minnesota currently has 27 players committed to its 2027 recruiting class, if you include Moe. 247Sports ranks the class as the 13th-best in the entire country. There are still plenty of dominoes to fall in the process, including another official visit weekend from June 12 to 14 to finish the 2027 summer splash period.

It appears that we'll have some finality about Moe's decision after this weekend when he wraps up his Nebraska official visit. It feels like a unique situation, but it more emphasizes the state of modern high school recruiting. A commitment doesn't hold much weight nowadays, and Moe is just utilizing the system that is created for him and every other recruit in the country.