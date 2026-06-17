Where Minnesota's 2027 Recruiting Class Stands After Busy Official Visit Season

After a pair of verbal commitments on Monday night, the Gophers have 30 players pledged to their 2027 recruiting class. 247Sports currently rates its class as the 21st-best in the country. Let's break down this year's group position-by-position.

Quaterbacks

Inferra was Minnesota's second commit of the class last summer. Injuries and lack of opportunity have bumped him down the rankings, but he has a big senior season ahead of himself at Mission Hills High School. Feeney is the first Minnesota quarterback to commit to the Gophers out of high school since Cole Kramer in 2019. I would be surprised if they add another signal caller to this year's class.

Running backs

Greg Hargrow, RB (Tunica, Mississippi)

Taye Reich, RB (Moorhead, Minnesota)

Hargrow and Reich have two very different skill sets, but they were both very productive as high school juniors. If I had to predict one position group for Minnesota to add to before now and early national signing day in December, it would be running back.

Wide receivers

David Mack, WR (Moorhead, Minnesota)

Jayden Thomas, WR (Las Vegas, NV)

Kevin Ferrygood, WR (Houston, TX)

Carlos Ferguson, WR (Owings Mills, MD)

A four-receiver class is pretty standard for Minnesota's high school recruiting strategy, and all four commits bring unique skillsets. Mack is more of a possession guy with refined route running, Thomas is a speedster, and Ferrygood and Ferguson are big-bodied targets.

Tight ends

Drake Mikkelsen, TE (Lennox, South Dakota)

Brooks Bakko, TE (Kindred, North Dakota)

Gophers tight ends coach Eric Koehler has had a tremendous cycle. Mikkelsen and Bakko are both four-star prospects, and Bakko could wind up being one of the highest-rated players to ever sign with the Gophers.

Offensive linemen

Will Clausen, OL (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, Minnesota)

Jamail Sewell, OL (Milwaukee, WI)

Dylan Mota, OT (Chicago, IL)

Drake Buthe, OL (Glenwood, IA)

Minnesota is missing the high-end offensive line talent it had in the last few cycles with Andrew Trout and Nathan Roy, but the depth is there with this year's class. All five linemen currently committed to the class have different reasons to be intrigued by their long-term potential.

Interior defensive linemen

Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, Minnesota)

Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, Minnesota)

Lemani Fehoko, DL (San Mateo, CA)

Diane was the first player committed to the Gophers' 2027 class, and he has been the No. 1-ranked player in Minnesota throughout much of the process. Geyer and Fehoko will provide two more legit talents alongside their defensive line going forward.

Edge defenders

Kelsey Rose Jr., Edge (Jackson, TN)

Roy Price, Edge (Newark, OH)

Cameron Saunders, Edge (San Jose, CA)

New Gophers rush ends coach Steve Stanard has certainly had a type in his first high school recruiting cycle. Rose, Price and Saunders all have similar skillsets as long-armed, athletic edge defenders.

Linebackers

Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)

Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)

Wyatt Wilber, LB (Maryville, TN)

Wallace is another building block in the Gophers' class as a four-star prospect. He's the type of player who could contribute very early in his collegiate career. Clayborne and Wilber are two more talented linebackers for Mariano Sori-Marin to work with.

Cornerbacks

Zak Walker, CB (Moorhead, MN)

Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)

Jyden German, CB (Fort Myers, FL)

The Gophers' cornerback group is looking like one of the most interesting in this year's class. Walker has legit track speed, Walley is a legacy recruit, and German has been playing varsity football since he was an eighth grader.

Safeties

Wyatt Liebentritt, S (Omaha, Nebraska)

Taylor Daniels, S (West Orange, NJ)

Maxwell Miles, S (Las Vegas, NV)

Outside of tight end, safety might be the strongest position group in the Gophers' class. There isn't a four-star recruit, but I would be surprised if none of Liebentritt, Daniels or Miles aren't a starter at the college level.