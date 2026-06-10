Which Top Minnesota Recruits in the 2027 Class Are Leaving the State?

The Gophers have seven players from Minnesota committed to their 2027 high school recruiting class, but there are numerous top players from the state who are heading elsewhere. Here are the top local 2027 recruits who are leaving the state to play college football.

Nehemiah Ombati: DL, Shakopee (Nebraska)

Ombati is currently a four-star prospect, the 379th-best player in the country and the second-best player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Gophers had him on campus for three different official visits, and they offered him a scholarship on Nov. 4. Their relationship appeared to sour once Minnesota moved on from D-line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter. Ombati committed to Nebraska on June 10 over Missouri and Michigan State as finalists.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Nehemiah Ombati has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 285 DL chose the Cornhuskers over Missouri and Michigan State



“Thank you God, GBR🌽!”https://t.co/nfHNoWanpt pic.twitter.com/ql08sZT5H6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 10, 2026

Blake Betton: LB, Shakopee (Penn State)

Minnesota was Betton's first Big Ten offer last June, and he was on campus for three different official visits, but it seemed like the Gophers were always on the outside looking in on his recruitment. He's a consensus top-500 player in the country, and the fourth-best player in the state. He committed to Penn State on April 11.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Blake Betton has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 205 LB from Shakopee, MN chose the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Missouri



“Built for the Valley #WEARE #LBU”⁰⁰https://t.co/WSx3jGX9Dm pic.twitter.com/hQXi4zH0GA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 11, 2026

Clarence 'C.J.' Johnson Jr.: Edge, Cretin-Derham Hall (Kansas)

Johnson was never very high on the Gophers' board. He attended the team camp last June, and he was on campus for an unofficial visit in March, but he never received an official scholarship offer. He's considered a four-star prospect by some and the No. 2 player in the state. Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he's a dynamic pass rusher, and he's set to begin his college career at Kansas.

Other notable players

Caden Gutzmer: QB, Minnetonka (North Dakota)

Blake Loughlin: LB, Shakopee (Northwestern)

Zivad Robinson: DL, Camden (Iowa State)