Sophia Boman scores twice to lead Gophers soccer past South Dakota State in NCAA Tournament
Sophia Boman scored two second-half goals to power the sixth-seeded Gophers soccer team to a 2-0 victory over South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in St. Paul, Minn.
Friday marked the first time the Gophers have won a first-round game at home in the NCAA Tournament since 2010.
It's the U's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2018.
Boman scored her first in the 48th minute of Friday's game off assists from Paige Kalal and Kate Childers. Boman scored again seven minutes later on a penalty kick after she was fouled in the box.
Gophers keeper Sarah Martin recorded four saves, including one that kept the Jackrabbits scoreless midway through the second half after they had been making a strong push.
With the victory, the Gophers advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they'll face South Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Time and date haven't been set, but the second round of the tournament takes place next weekend.