How Watch: Mississippi State Softball at Samford
STARKVILLE – The 2024 is nearing its regular season conclusion and after Wednesday, No. 18 Mississippi State will only face SEC opponents the last two weeks.
Mississippi State will make the quick drive to Birmingham, Ala. to face Samford for the second time this season. MSU won 11-1 in five innings earlier this season at the Bulldog Invitational.
MSU is 8-3, so far, this season and needs just one more road win to match the highest road win total under coach Samantha Ricketts set in 2021.
What: No. 18 Mississippi State (30-13, 9-9 SEC) at Samford (16-27, 9-6 Southern Conference)
When: 5 p.m., Wednesday
Where: Birmingham, Ala.
TV: ESPN+
Series: 24-2. MSU has won last 12 meetings.
Last Meeting: MSU 11, Samford 1 (5 innings)
Last time out, Samford: Samford won its fourth-straight conference series after going 2-1 against East Tennessee State University last weekend.
Last time out, MSU: The Bulldogs had their conference bye this last weekend.