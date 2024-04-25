Morning Bell, Thursday, April 25, 2024: Day Two For Men's Golf At The SEC Championship
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including full TV listings.
Today’s Schedule
- Men's Golf: SEC Championships Day Two | St. Simons Island, Ga. Live Stats, Live Scoring
Bulldogs Results
Softball: Samford 3, No. 18 Mississippi State 2
Men's Golf: Finished 12th after round 1
Did you notice?
- Julia Lopez Ramirez was named to the International Team for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup. This will be her third consecutive season that Lopez Ramirez has earned the honor of playing in a prestigious collegiate event.
- For the 11th time in women's golf program history and the fourth consecutive season, the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs return to the NCAA Tournament as they travel to North Carolina for the Bermuda Run Regional on May 6-8.
- Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez have their career-best ranking in doubles and move up to No. 12 in the latest ITA college rankings.
Countdown to the Bulldogs 2024 opener
- 129 Days
Daily dose of Mike Leach
“Well, that's a fascinating question. So, Valdosta. Valdosta's hotter, yeah, and you're right by the Okefenokee Swamp, and there's alligators and water moccasins, and great fun is had by all. Now what was your question?”
