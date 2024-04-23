Cowbell Corner

Where Mississippi State Softball is Ranked After Week 11

Bulldogs drop one spot in latest top 25 polls after weekend off

Mississippi State enjoyed the weekend off from SEC action, but didn’t enjoy the latest rankings and polls released Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (30-13, 9-9 SEC) fell one spot in both the ESPN.COM/USA Softball Top 25 and USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Polls, moving from No. 17 to No. 18. They’ll have plenty of opportunities this week to impress the voters with four games on the slate.

MSU will travel to Birmingham, Ala. to face Samford (16-27, 9-6 Southern Conference) on Wednesday. The game will air on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. MSU will then travel north for a three-game series against No. 14 Missouri (35-13, 8-10 SEC). The entire series will air on SEC Network and begins Saturday at 8 p.m. followed by Game 2 on Sunday at 5 p.m. Sunday and Game 3 on Monday at 6 p.m.

The following are the complete ESPN.COM/USA Softball Top 25 and USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Polls:

ESPN.COM/USA Softball Top 25

(Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous Ranking)


1. Texas (28), 38-6, 791, 1

2. Oklahoma, 42-4, 600, 2

3. Tennessee, 34-8, 574, 4

4. Oklahoma State, 39-8, 528, 6

5. Duke, 39-6, 514, 3

6. UCLA, 27-9, 473, 11

7. LSU, 35-10, 451, 7

8. Stanford, 36-10, 444, 5

9. Georgia, 36-11, 404, 9

10. Washington, 30-8, 403, 8

11. Texas A&M, 32-9, 382, 12

12. Florida, 37-10, 362, 10

13. Arkansas, 32-12, 346, 14

14. Missouri, 35-13, 310, 13

15. Virginia Tech, 35-9-1, 292, 16

16. Florida State, 36-10, 236, 18

17. Alabama, 31-12, 217, 15

18. Mississippi State, 30-13, 208, 17

19. Louisiana, 33-15, 151, 19

20. Arizona, 31-13-1, 130, 22

21. Clemson, 31-15, 103, T-20

22. Kentucky, 29-15, 99, 23

23. Oregon, 26-16, 95, T-20

24. Texas State, 37-12, 59, 25

25. California, 31-14, 44, 24

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Northwestern (27), Boston U (20), Miami-OH (13), South Carolina (11), Baylor (10), Virginia (6), Auburn (1), Eastern Kentucky (1)

USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous Ranking)

1. Texas (28), 38-6, 791, 1

2. Oklahoma, 42-4, 772, 2

3. Tennessee, 34-8, 720, 4

4. Oklahoma State, 39-8, 666, 6

5. Duke, 39-6, 652, 3

6. LSU, 35-10, 592, 7

7. Stanford, 36-10, 590, 5

8. Washington, 30-8, 566, 8

9. UCLA, 27-9, 554, 12

10. Texas A&M, 37-9, 536, 11

11. Georgia, 36-11, 516, 9

12. Florida, 37-10, 466, 10

13. Virginia Tech, 35-9-1, 403, 15

14. Missouri, 35-13, 377, 13

15. Arkansas, 32-12, 360, 16

16. Florida State, 36-10, 294, 18

17. Alabama, 31-12, 291, 14

18. Mississippi State, 30-13, 240, 17

19. Arizona, 31-13-1, 235, 19

20. California, 31-14, 163, 20

21. Kentucky, 29-15, 120, 24

22. Clemson, 31-15, 117, 21

23. Boston University, 40-4, 110, 23

24. Oregon, 26-16, 100, 22

25. Louisiana, 33-15, 74, 25

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Northwestern (25), South Carolina (21), Texas State (19), Virginia (9), Miami (6), Auburn (4), Grand Canyon (3), Baylor (2), Eastern Kentucky (1).

