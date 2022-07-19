Skip to main content

2022 MLB Draft: Mississippi State Outfielder Brad Cumbest Drafted in Ninth Round by Colorado Rockies

Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest was selected as the No. 266 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest is heading to the Colorado Rockies after being selected at pick No. 266 in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Monday evening. 

Cumbest played in 49 games with 33 starts in 2021 and helped his team claim a national championship. He posted a .306 batting average with 37 hits, 21 RBIs and five home runs. The junior also drew nine walks and stole two bases. When it mattered most, Cumbest stepped up to the plate. He recorded an RBI in the team's opening victory over Texas in Omaha and strung together big hits and made key defensive plays to propel the team forward.

At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, the former MSU football tight end became one of the most talented offensive players in the Southeastern Conference in 2022. Cumbest started all 56 games he played in and recorded a .302 batting average with 61 hits, 39 RBIs and 15 homers -- the second-most on the team. He also finished the year with a .989 fielding percentage.

Cumbest's slot worth at pick No. 266 is estimated to be $163,200. He is arguably one of the most well-rounded players to be drafted from the SEC and looks to play a huge role for the Rockies in the future. Bulldogs faithful will always remember the impact Cumbest left on his team and fanbase. 

