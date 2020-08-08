Cowbell Corner
Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/8): Moreland and Frazier go deep

Joel Coleman

On Thursday, it was former Mississippi State arms that stole the show as Chris Stratton of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jonathan Holder of the New York Yankees had stellar outings in relief. On Friday night, former Bulldog bats took center stage.

Adam Frazier hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the ninth inning for the Pirates and Mitch Moreland hit a go-ahead, two-run blast in the third inning for the Red Sox.

Frazier's long ball was the highlight of a 2-for-6 night. Though the Pirates eventually lost 17-13 in 11 innings to the Tigers, it was quite a moment for Frazier to go deep and send the game to extra innings.

Moreland was 1-for-3 overall on Friday night. His home run put the Red Sox up for good in their eventual 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

As for the other former Bulldogs who are active MLB players, here are Friday's stats for those that saw action and season stats for all former MSU stars:

FRIDAY/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 17-13 to Tigers

  • On Friday: 2-for-6 with a home run, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI
  • Friday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Ground out to 2B, Ground out to 1B, Single to LF, 2-run home run to CF, Fly out to CF
  • Season stats: .170 BA, .241 OBP, .543 OPS, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Won 5-3 over Blue Jays

  • On Friday: 1-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and 3 RBI
  • Friday's plate appearances: Bases-loaded walk, 2-run home run to RF, Fly out to CF, Fly out to RF
  • Season stats: .292 BA, .320 OBP, 1.153 OPS, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R

DID NOT PLAY FRIDAY

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 8-4 to Rockies

  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 1-0 to Rays

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6 K, 5.0 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Cubs postponed

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 1-0 over Yankees

  • Season stats: .184 BA, .279 OBP, .674 OPS, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 4 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 17-13 to Tigers

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.84 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 7 K, 6.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 8-3 to Reds

  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 21 K, 17.1 IP
  • Scheduled to start again Sunday vs. Reds

