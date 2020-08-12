Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/12): Renfroe delivers big blow in late rally as Rays top Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays were rallying on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox and it was a former Mississippi State player that helped put the game completely away.

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe's two-run double to center capped a six-run, seventh-inning outburst for the Rays as Tampa Bay defeated Boston 8-2. It was Renfroe's only hit in five at-bats in the game, but it was a big one.

Renfroe wasn't the only former Bulldog active in the contest. Mitch Moreland started at first base for the Red Sox and – in what has been a rarity for him this season – went hitless. Moreland did reach base on a hit-by-pitch.

Elsewhere, Tuesday was a quiet day around Major League Baseball for former MSU stars. Here are Tuesday's results and season stats for all Bulldogs that have played in the big leagues this season:

TUESDAY'S RESULTS/SEASON STATS

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 8-2 to Rays

On Tuesday: 0-for-2, hit by pitch

Tuesday's plate appearances: Ground out to 1B, Hit by pitch, Ground out to SS

Season stats: .303 BA, .361 OBP, 1.240 OPS, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 8-2 over Red Sox

On Tuesday: 1-for-5 with a double and 2 RBI

Tuesday's plate appearances: Ground out to C, Line out to CF, Ground out to P, 2-run double to CF, Foul out popped to 1B

Season stats: .163 BA, .281 OBP, .628 OPS, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 5 R

DID NOT PLAY TUESDAY/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Game vs. Cardinals postponed

Season stats: .177 BA, .239 OBP, .529 OPS, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 4-2 to Rangers

On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 9-6 over Braves

Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 6 K, 6.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Pirates postponed

Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Game vs. Cardinals postponed

Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 13 K, 9.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 6-4 over Twins

Season stats: 1-1 record, 2.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 26 K, 21.1 IP

