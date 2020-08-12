Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/12): Renfroe delivers big blow in late rally as Rays top Red Sox
Joel Coleman
The Tampa Bay Rays were rallying on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox and it was a former Mississippi State player that helped put the game completely away.
Right fielder Hunter Renfroe's two-run double to center capped a six-run, seventh-inning outburst for the Rays as Tampa Bay defeated Boston 8-2. It was Renfroe's only hit in five at-bats in the game, but it was a big one.
Renfroe wasn't the only former Bulldog active in the contest. Mitch Moreland started at first base for the Red Sox and – in what has been a rarity for him this season – went hitless. Moreland did reach base on a hit-by-pitch.
Elsewhere, Tuesday was a quiet day around Major League Baseball for former MSU stars. Here are Tuesday's results and season stats for all Bulldogs that have played in the big leagues this season:
TUESDAY'S RESULTS/SEASON STATS
1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 8-2 to Rays
- On Tuesday: 0-for-2, hit by pitch
- Tuesday's plate appearances: Ground out to 1B, Hit by pitch, Ground out to SS
- Season stats: .303 BA, .361 OBP, 1.240 OPS, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R
RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 8-2 over Red Sox
- On Tuesday: 1-for-5 with a double and 2 RBI
- Tuesday's plate appearances: Ground out to C, Line out to CF, Ground out to P, 2-run double to CF, Foul out popped to 1B
- Season stats: .163 BA, .281 OBP, .628 OPS, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 5 R
DID NOT PLAY TUESDAY/SEASON STATS
2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Game vs. Cardinals postponed
- Season stats: .177 BA, .239 OBP, .529 OPS, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R
SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 4-2 to Rangers
- On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)
- Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP
RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 9-6 over Braves
- Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 6 K, 6.2 IP
SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Pirates postponed
- Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP
RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Game vs. Cardinals postponed
- Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 13 K, 9.1 IP
SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 6-4 over Twins
- Season stats: 1-1 record, 2.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 26 K, 21.1 IP
