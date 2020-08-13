Cowbell Corner
Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/13): Holder allows first run, but helps Yankees put away Braves

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State pitcher Jonathan Holder has been off to a strong start out of the bullpen for the New York Yankees this season. And while on Wednesday, he was roughed up a bit – allowing a couple of hits and his first earned run of the year – he did record one out in the ninth inning to help the Yankees eventually defeat the Atlanta Braves 6-3.

Holder entered in the ninth, looking to protect what was at the time a 6-2 New York lead. After inducing a deep fly out to right from Ender Inciarte, Holder allowed a double to left off the bat of Dansby Swanson and then Travis d'Arnaud drove home Swanson with a single to right. That ended Holder's night as Zack Britton came on to close things out for the Yankees.

Elsewhere, Hunter Renfroe was the only other former Bulldog to see action in MLB on Wednesday, and that action was limited. Renfroe entered in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement as his Tampa Bay Rays went on to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-5.

Here's a full look at what happened Wednesday and how all former MSU stars are performing in the big leagues this season:

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS/SEASON STATS

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 6-3 over Braves

  • On Wednesday: 0.1 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 1 run allowed (1 earned run allowed), 0 walks, 0 strikeouts
  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 1.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 6 K, 7.0 IP

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 9-5 over Red Sox

  • On Wednesday: entered as defensive replacement in bottom of 9th
  • Didn't have a plate appearance Wednesday
  • Season stats: .163 BA, .281 OBP, .628 OPS, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 5 R

DID NOT PLAY WEDNESDAY/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Game vs. Cardinals postponed

  • Season stats: .177 BA, .239 OBP, .529 OPS, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 7-4 to Rangers

  • On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)
  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Pirates postponed

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 9-5 to Rays

  • Season stats: .303 BA, .361 OBP, 1.240 OPS, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Game vs. Cardinals postponed

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 13 K, 9.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 12-2 to Twins

  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 2.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 26 K, 21.1 IP

