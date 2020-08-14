Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/14): Bulldogs hittin' bombs

Two pitches.

That's how long it took for the Pittsburgh Pirates to get on the scoreboard on Thursday when leadoff man and former Mississippi State Bulldog Adam Frazier drove the second pitch of the game over the centerfield wall. Just like that, Frazier had the Pirates off and running against the Cincinnati Reds and it was foreshadowing for a big day at the plate for former Bulldogs.

Frazier's leadoff blast set the tone for an eventual 9-6 win for the Pirates. Frazier finished the game going 2-for-5 with a home run, a single, an RBI and 2 runs scored.

Frazier wasn't the only former Bulldog to flex some muscle on Thursday. Hunter Renfroe also went deep for his Tampa Bay Rays...and then he did it again later for his second two-homer game of the year.

Renfroe's big day started in the third inning with the Rays trailing the Boston Red Sox 3-2. That's when Renfroe stepped to the plate with a man on first and drove a two-run bomb to right-center field to give Tampa Bay the lead.

Then, leading off the sixth inning with the Rays already up 10-5, Renfroe bashed one down the left field line and over Boston's Green Monster for his fourth homer of the season.

Renfroe ended his day 3-for-6 with 2 home runs, a double, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored and the Rays went on to claim the 17-8 victory over the Red Sox. Also in the same game, another former MSU star, Mitch Moreland, went 1-for-3 with a single at the plate for Boston.

Here's a recap of all of Thursday's action for former Bulldogs in the big leagues, along with season stats for all the guys who have gotten on the field in Major League Baseball this season:

THURSDAY'S RESULTS/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 9-6 over Reds

On Thursday: 2-for-5 with a home run, a single, an RBI and 2 runs scored

Thursday's plate appearances: Solo home run to CF, Single to LF, Ground out to SS, Fly out to LF, Fielder's choice grounder to SS,

Season stats: .194 BA, .250 OBP, .593 OPS, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 7 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 17-8 to Rays

On Thursday: 1-for-3 with a single

Thursday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Single to RF, Strikeout,

Season stats: .306 BA, .359 OBP, 1.192 OPS, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 17-8 over Red Sox

On Thursday: 3-for-6 with 2 home runs, a double, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored

Thursday's plate appearances: Strikeout, 2-run home run to right-center, Fielder's choice grounder to 3B, Solo home run to LF, Reaches on error by 3B, Double to LF

Season stats: .200 BA, .302 OBP, .792 OPS, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 8 R

DID NOT PLAY THURSDAY/SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - No game scheduled

On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - No game scheduled

Season stats: 0-0 record, 1.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 6 K, 7.0 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Tigers postponed

Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 9-6 over Reds

Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 13 K, 9.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 4-2 to Cubs

Season stats: 1-1 record, 2.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 26 K, 21.1 IP

Scheduled to start Friday vs. Cubs

