Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/2): Stratton shines in relief

The Pittsburgh Pirates were in need of some sweet relief on Saturday night against the Chicago Cubs. Luckily for the Pirates, a former Mississippi State Bulldog was up for the challenge.

Chris Stratton took over in the third inning for injured Pittsburgh starting pitcher Mitch Keller and Stratton went on to retire all four Cubs batters he faced over 1.1 perfect innings of relief. Stratton struck out two.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Pirates as Chicago went on to claim a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh, but it was still a stellar outing for Stratton.

Not much else happened for former Bulldogs on the MLB landscape Saturday night. Only three others saw action (Adam Frazier of the Pirates, Mitch Moreland of the Red Sox and Hunter Renfroe of the Rays) and those three guys went a combined 1-for-11 at the plate with four strikeouts. The lone hit from that group on Saturday was a double from Frazier.

Here's the full rundown of Saturday's action for former Bulldogs, along with season stats for them and all other active big leaguers who used to wear MSU maroon and white:

SATURDAY/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 4-3 to Cubs

On Saturday: 1-for-4 with a double

Saturday's plate appearances: Double to CF, line out to CF, ground out to P, strikeout

Season stats: .161 BA, .235 OBP, .526 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 5-2 to Yankees

On Saturday: 0-for-4

Saturday's plate appearances: Ground out to 2B, strikeout, strikeout, Fielder's choice grounder to 3B

Season stats: .278 BA, .278 OBP, .944 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 5-4 to Orioles

On Saturday: 0-for-3

Saturday's plate appearances: Line out to LF, strikeout, ground out to P

Season stats: .172 BA, .226 OBP, .640 OPS, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 4-3 to Cubs

On Saturday: 1.1 IP, 0 runs allowed, 0 hits allowed, 0 walks allowed, 2 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-0 record, 5.40 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 4 K, 3.1 IP

DID NOT PLAY SATURDAY

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 3-2 to Athletics

Season stats: 0-1 record, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 7 K, 4.0 IP

Scheduled to start Sunday vs. Athletics

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 5-2 over Red Sox

Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 2 K, 2.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Brewers postponed

Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Game vs. Cardinals postponed