Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/23): Adam Frazier pushes Pirates to win

There's no way around it. Former Mississippi State player and current Pittsburgh Pirate Adam Frazier has struggled over the first month of the Major League Baseball season. On Saturday though, Frazier's bat once again looked like the weapon that it was over his years back when he starred in Starkville.

Frazier enjoyed a 3-for-5 day that included a homer, a double, 3 RBI and two runs scored as the Pirates pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5.

While Frazier enjoyed a strong day at the dish, another former Bulldog aided Pittsburgh's cause from the mound. Relief pitcher Chris Stratton worked a perfect eighth inning with a strikeout.

Elsewhere on Saturday, only two other former Bulldogs saw action on an MLB diamond. Mitch Moreland drew a couple of walks, drove in a run and scored a run for the Boston Red Sox. Meanwhile Hunter Renfroe was hitless in three trips to the plate for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here are all the details of Saturday's action as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen action in Major League Baseball this year:

SATURDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 12-5 over Brewers

On Saturday: 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, a single, 3 RBI and 2 runs scored

Saturday's plate appearances: Single to LF, Line out to SS, Solo homer to right-center, Pop out to 3B, 2-run double to LF

Season stats: .198 BA, .240 OBP, .591 OPS, 4 HR, 8 RBI, 10 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 5-4 to Orioles

On Saturday: 0-for-3 with 2 walks, an RBI and a run scored

Saturday's plate appearances: Ground out to P, Strikeout, Walk, Strikeout, Bases-loaded walk (RBI)

Season stats: .340 BA, .444 OBP, 1.237 OPS, 7 HR, 18 RBI, 11 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 2-1 over Blue Jays

On Saturday: 0-for-3

Saturday's plate appearances: Fly out to CF, Strikeout, Strikeout,

Season stats: .167 BA, .247 OBP, .636 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 12-5 over Brewers

On Saturday: (no decision) 1.0 inning pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 walks allowed, 1 strikeout

Season stats: 0-0 record, 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 17 K, 13.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY SATURDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 10-1 over Rangers

On 10-day injured list

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Game vs. Mets postponed

Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 7 K, 9.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 3-0 over Reds

Season stats: 0-2 record, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 13 K, 13 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 12-5 to Pirates

Season stats: 1-2 record, 3.23 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 K, 30.2 IP

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.