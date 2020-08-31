Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/31): Adam Frazier and Chris Stratton's Pirates beat Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers

Adam Frazier, Chris Stratton and Brandon Woodruff all used to wear the maroon and white of Mississippi State together. They used to battle for the same cause as Bulldog teammates.

On Sunday though, Frazier and Stratton's Pittsburgh Pirates did battle against Woodruff's Milwaukee Brewers with Woodruff drawing the start on the mound for the Brew Crew. In the end, it was Frazier and Stratton that emerged victorious.

Pittsburgh topped Milwaukee 5-1. Frazier had a 1-for-2 day including a pair of walks and an RBI single to help the Pirates spoil Woodruff's outing on a day he didn't have his best stuff.

Brandon Woodruff of the Brewers delivers a pitch on Sunday. (Photo by Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports)

Woodruff suffered his third defeat of the year. In five innings of work, he allowed four hits, four runs (all earned) and three walks. Woodruff was severely hampered by a pair of home runs given up. He did strike out seven Pirates in the losing effort. Stratton didn't see action in the game for Pittsburgh.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Hunter Renfroe helped his Tampa Bay Rays win a 12-7 slugfest over the Miami Marlins. Renfroe went 1-for-5 in the contest with an RBI double. Also, Jonathan Holder had a productive day for the New York Yankees. Holder helped the Bronx Bombers sweep a doubleheader over the New York Mets. Holder earned the win in the day's second game, going 1.2 innings and allowing an unearned run while striking out two.

The biggest news Sunday regarding former Bulldogs came off the field. Mitch Moreland, who had been having a tremendous season for the Boston Red Sox, was traded to the San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THAT.

Here are all the details from Sunday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

SUNDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 5-1 over Brewers

On Sunday: 1-for-2 with an RBI single and 2 walks

Sunday's plate appearances: Walk, Strikeout, Walk, RBI single to RF

Season stats: .207 BA, .258 OBP, .586 OPS, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 10 R

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 8-7 over Mets (Game 1), Won 5-2 over Mets (Game 2)*

On Sunday (*in Game 2): (Win) 1.2 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 1 run allowed (0 earned runs allowed), 1 walk allowed, 2 strikeouts

Season stats: 1-0 record, 2.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 9 K, 12.0 IP

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 12-7 over Marlins

On Sunday: 1-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored

Sunday's plate appearances: Fly out to LF, Reach on E4, RBI double to RF, Fly out to RF, Ground out to 2B

Season stats: .165 BA, .234 OBP, .634 OPS, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 12 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 5-1 to Pirates

On Sunday: (Loss) 5.0 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 4 runs allowed (4 earned runs allowed), 3 walks allowed, 7 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 K, 41.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY SUNDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 2-1 over Angels

On injured list

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 7-2 over Indians

Season stats: 0-2 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 16 K, 19.0 IP

Scheduled to start Monday vs. Reds

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 13-2 over Rockies

Season stats: .328 BA, .430 OBP, 1.177 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 5-1 over Brewers

Season stats: 2-0 record, 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 19 K, 16.0 IP

