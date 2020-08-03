Cowbell Corner
Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/3): Graveman, Mariners, come up just short against A's

Joel Coleman

For 4.2 innings on Sunday, former Mississippi State pitcher Kendall Graveman of the Seattle Mariners was shutting out the Oakland Athletics. But with two outs in the fifth inning, things turned south.

Graveman issued a two-out walk and allowed a single before being removed from the game. The very next Oakland batter, Ramon Laureano, drilled a three-run home run against reliever Anthony Misiewicz and the Mariners couldn't recover, suffering a 3-2 loss. 

Here is how other former MSU players and their teams fared on Sunday, along with season stats for all eight former Bulldogs currently in the big leagues:

SUNDAY/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 2-1 to Cubs

  • On Sunday: 1-for-5
  • Sunday's plate appearances: Ground out to 3B, Ground out to 2B, Strikeout, Single to RF, Line out to 2B
  • Season stats: .167 BA, .231 OBP, .508 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

PH/1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 9-7 to Yankees

  • On Sunday: 0-for-1
  • Sunday's plate appearance: Strikeout
  • Season stats: .263 BA, .263 OBP, .895 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 5-1 to Orioles

  • On Sunday: 1-for-4
  • Sunday's plate appearances: Single to CF, Line out to LF, Pop out to 2B, Line out to 2B
  • Season stats: .182 BA, .229 OBP, .622 OPS, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 3-2 to Athletics

  • On Sunday: 4.2 IP, 2 runs allowed (2 earned runs allowed), 3 hits allowed, 2 walks allowed, 3 strikeouts
  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY SUNDAY

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 2-1 to Cubs

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 5.40 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 4 K, 3.1 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 9-7 over Red Sox

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 2 K, 2.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Brewers postponed

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Game vs. Cardinals postponed

  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 1.59 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, 15 K, 11.1 IP
