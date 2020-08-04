Cowbell Corner
Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/4): Stratton has another scoreless relief outing

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State Bulldog Chris Stratton is becoming quite a reliable weapon out of the bullpen for the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

On Monday, Stratton made his fifth appearance of the year for Pittsburgh and hurled 1.1 innings without allowing a run to the Minnesota Twins. He entered in a bases-loaded situation in the sixth inning and retired a man to wiggle out of that jam. Stratton then struck out a pair of hitters in a scoreless seventh.

That now means of Stratton's five games he's played in so far in 2020, he's only allowed a run in one of them. Unfortunately for Stratton, the Pirates did ultimately lose 5-4 on Monday.

Elsewhere, no other former MSU player got on the field in the big leagues on Monday. Adam Frazier, normally Pittsburgh's starting second baseman, had a night off. Mitch Moreland's Boston Red Sox and Hunter Renfroe's Tampa Bay Rays didn't have games scheduled for Monday. Jonathan Holder didn't get in the game for the New York Yankees and the three former State hurlers who are MLB starters weren't scheduled to pitch.

Here's a glance at how all eight former MSU players active in the big leagues are doing this season:

MONDAY/SEASON STATS

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 5-4 to Twins

  • On Monday: 1.1 IP, 0 runs allowed, 0 hits allowed, 1 walk allowed, 2 strikeouts
  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 3.86 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 6 K, 4.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY MONDAY

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 5-4 to Twins

  • Season stats: .167 BA, .231 OBP, .508 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 11-1 to Athletics

  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 6-3 over Phillies

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 2 K, 2.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Tigers postponed

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .263 BA, .263 OBP, .895 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .182 BA, .229 OBP, .622 OPS, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 6-4 to White Sox

  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 1.59 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, 15 K, 11.1 IP
  • Scheduled to start Tuesday vs. White Sox
