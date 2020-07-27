Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/27): Dakota Hudson makes first start of 2020

Former Mississippi State pitcher Dakota Hudson made his first start of 2020 on Sunday, but it didn't go all that well. Facing fellow former MSU player Adam Frazier and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Hudson struggled in an eventual 5-1 St. Louis loss. One of the seven hits Hudson allowed was actually to Frazier.

Here's a look at Hudson's Sunday numbers, as well as how other Diamond Dogs did for the day. Plus, get a quick glance at all season numbers for the eight former State players on MLB active rosters.

SUNDAY STATS

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 5-1 to Pirates

4.1 innings pitched

7 hits allowed

4 runs allowed

4 earned runs allowed

1 walk allowed

4 strikeouts

2 home runs allowed

Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 5-1 over Cardinals

1-for-3 with a single and a walk

Single to RF, pop out to 3B, walk, strikeout

Season stats: .182 BA, .250 OBP, .432 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 4-1 over Blue Jays

0-for-3

Strikeout, groundout to SS, pop out to 2B

Season stats: .000 BA, .125 OBP, .125 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 2 R

DID NOT PLAY SUNDAY

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 7-4 to Orioles

Season stats: .250 BA, .250 OBP, 1.250 OPS, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 5-1 over Cardinals

Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 1 K, 1.1 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 3-2 over Nationals

Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 K, 1.1 IP

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 7-6 over Astros

Hasn’t yet played in 2020

Scheduled to start Monday vs. Astros

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 9-1 to Cubs