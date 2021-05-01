The Bulldog Box Score and More: Allen's homer sends MSU over Texas A&M in extras

In a Mississippi State career highlighted by clutch hits and big moments, add one more to Tanner Allen's resume.

MSU's right fielder drilled a walk-off solo home run in the 12th inning to send the No. 6 Bulldogs to an 8-7 win over Texas A&M on Friday night. Allen's blast capped a State comeback that saw MSU rally from a four-run deficit in the late innings to ultimately claim victory, even on a night the Bulldogs weren't exactly playing at their peak.

"You’re always happy with a win," State head coach Chris Lemonis said. "I challenged [the team] that this was not their best game. I didn’t think we pitched great until the end of the game. We didn’t defend at a high level. I mean we could have won the game earlier if we could put a ball in play. You have to tip your hat to [Texas A&M]. For our guys to stay engaged, they just kept playing."

MSU starting pitcher Christian MacLeod struggled – giving up three runs and seven hits over four innings – and the Bulldogs had a pair of errors and missed opportunities offensively in the early going. Texas A&M then put on a power display in the seventh inning with a couple of home runs to build a 7-3 advantage.

However the Bulldogs fought back. Logan Tanner cranked a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to pull MSU within a run, then in the ninth, State stayed alive when Brad Cumbest doubled, advanced to third on a groundout by Tanner Leggett and scored on a Lane Forsythe sacrifice fly.

With the game knotted at 7-7, MSU standout reliever Landon Sims took control of things on the mound in extra innings for the Bulldogs. He hurled three shutout innings of relief, striking out seven and holding down the Aggies until Allen cranked his line-drive, game-winning long ball in the 12th.

No, for MSU, it wasn't the sharpest of games against a team with one of the Southeastern Conference's worst league records. But in the end, the Bulldogs just kept battling. And that resiliency was ultimately rewarded.

"They always have a tendency to keep playing," Lemonis reiterated.

Mississippi State's Tanner Allen had four hits including a walk-off home run on Friday night. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Alright, let's take a quick look at Friday's numbers, MSU MVPs, the Moment of the Game and a couple of notes:

Texas A&M at Mississippi State box score

MSU Offensive MVP: RF Tanner Allen

Allen had four of MSU's 14 hits on Friday and drove in a couple of runs. Of course the RBI everyone will remember came on the game's final pitch. If you missed it (or want to relive it) here's a look at Allen's blast that sent the Bulldogs home as winners:

To hear Allen talk about his walk-off shot and much more, you can find video of his full postgame press conference at the top of this page.

MSU Pitching MVP: RP Landon Sims

Sims was once again dominant. The right-hander pitched the final three innings without allowing a hit. He struck out seven Aggies. The only blemish against Sims was a one-out walk he issued in the 11th, but it did no harm to the Bulldogs at all. Sims, as usual, was spectacular. You can hear from MSU's splendid stopper right here with his full postgame press conference:

Moment of the Game: Tanner tightens it up

In Sims' extra-inning excellence and Allen's heroics, it almost gets lost in the shuffle that the Bulldogs might not have even been in position to win if not for Tanner. MSU's catcher stepped to the plate with the Bulldogs down four runs in the seventh inning and in the blink of an eye, he had State back within one.

Tanner drilled an opposite-field homer over the right-field wall. It was a long ball that likely won't be on all the highlight reels given the extra-inning dramatics, but it was certainly the foundation for Mississippi State's comeback.

Notes

– After not making the trip to Vanderbilt last weekend, MSU relief pitcher Brandon Smith is indeed available for the Bulldogs this weekend Lemonis confirmed after Friday's game. Smith didn't go to Vandy out of an abundance of caution. Lemonis noted on Thursday that Smith "just didn't feel right" last week and so MSU opted to sit him out. However Smith is apparently good to go against the Aggies, though he didn't see action on Friday.

– MSU and Texas A&M are now set to conclude their three-game series on Saturday as due to rain in the weather forecast for Sunday, the Bulldogs and Aggies will now play a Saturday doubleheader. The first game is set for 2 p.m. with the second game tentatively scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, depending on when the first contest finishes up.

