The Bulldog Box Score and More: State slips past Texas A&M to clinch series win

In the first game of a Saturday doubleheader, No. 6 Mississippi State missed plenty of offensive opportunities against Texas A&M. However the Bulldogs didn't miss the chance to earn a series win over the Aggies.

MSU topped Texas A&M 3-2 in the first of two Saturday ballgames. The Bulldogs hung on for the one-run win even as the State bats often failed to deliver.

The Bulldogs were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the contest. They left a whopping 13 men on base. MSU left at least two men on base in five different innings, including leaving the bases loaded twice. However State used strong pitching and took advantage of Texas A&M mistakes to pull out the triumph.

Four MSU pitchers held down the Aggies. Will Bednar started for the Bulldogs and shut out Texas A&M over the first five innings before he allowed a solo home run and exited in the sixth. Brandon Smith took over and allowed a run over two innings of relief. Cam Tullar and Stone Simmons then combined to cover the last two frames for State and close out the victory.

MSU scored its runs in large part due to help from the Aggies. Texas A&M starting pitcher Bryce Miller walked the bases loaded in the fourth inning and State scored its first run on a Miller wild pitch.

An inning later, the Bulldogs had runners at first and second with one out when a routine chopper to first by Scotty Dubrule wasn't handled by Texas A&M first baseman Austin Bost. Luke Hancock scored from second on the play. Logan Tanner advanced to third and scored on a Brad Cumbest sacrifice fly one batter later. That all gave MSU a 3-0 lead and it proved to be enough offense for Bednar, Smith, Tullar and Simmons.

No, it wasn't the best effort for the Bulldog bats. But it was a win in the end. MSU will try and get its offense cranked up for a better effort when State and A&M conclude the series with the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, set for a 6 p.m. central start.

Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar allowed just one run over five-plus innings on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Alright, with the second game of the doubleheader nearing, let's quickly look at the numbers, MSU MVPs and Moment of the Game from Saturday's first game:

Texas A&M at Mississippi State box score

MSU Offensive MVP: 1B Luke Hancock

There wasn't a whole lot to choose from given State's offensive woes in the game, but Hancock did have a two-hit day. His fifth-inning, one-out single helped set up what turned out to be the game's decisive two-run rally that provided MSU with its margin of victory.

MSU Pitching MVP: SP Will Bednar

It was another strong start for Bednar. He allowed just one run on five hits and three walks. He struck out seven Aggies.

Bednar did struggle when he went back out for a sixth inning of work, but by then, MSU was already up and on a pathway to victory in large part because of Bednar's efforts.

Moment of the Game: Smith puts out the fire

MSU relief pitcher Brandon Smith might've saved the game for the Bulldogs.

When Bednar exited in the sixth inning, Texas A&M had already closed MSU's lead to 3-1 and the Aggies had runners at first and second with no outs. Smith quickly ended the threat by inducing a double play groundout and a soft line out.

Who knows how the game might've gone if not for the sweet relief provided by Smith?

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.