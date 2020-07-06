Bulldogs in the Big Leagues

In less than three weeks, Major League Baseball is set to begin a season like none other. All teams are slated to play a 60-game schedule, 102 games fewer than in regular years.

All around the MLB landscape, there will be former Mississippi State Bulldogs having a say in who might ultimately lift a World Series championship trophy if the season can make it through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and into October. Here are the 11 MSU players either on 40-man rosters or on MLB teams' 60-man player pools that are being utilized for this unusual season.

Former Mississippi State players on 40-man rosters:

IF Adam Frazier - Pittsburgh Pirates

Played at MSU from 2011-2013

RHP Kendall Graveman - Seattle Mariners

Played at MSU from 2010-2013

RHP Jonathan Holder - New York Yankees

Played at MSU from 2010-2013

RHP Dakota Hudson - St. Louis Cardinals

Played at MSU from 2014-2016

IF Nathaniel Lowe - Tampa Bay Rays

Played at MSU in 2016

IF Mitch Moreland - Boston Red Sox

Played at MSU from 2005-2007

OF Hunter Renfroe - Tampa Bay Rays

Played at MSU from 2011-2013

RHP Chris Stratton - Pittsburgh Pirates

Played at MSU from 2010-2012

RHP Brandon Woodruff - Milwaukee Brewers

Played at MSU from 2012-2014

Former Mississippi State players on 60-man player pools:

C Jack Kruger - Los Angeles Angels

Played at MSU in 2016

OF Brent Rooker - Minnesota Twins

Played at MSU from 2014-2017

Of note, there will be no Minor League Baseball season in 2020. MLB teams are only allowed to use players from 60-man pools submitted last month, so these are the only 11 former MSU players who could see action at the big league level in the upcoming campaign. When the season starts, the MLB active rosters will be set at 30 players per team. It'll then decrease down to 28, then 26, as the season progresses.

Those not on active rosters will continue to work out and stay in shape in case they are needed due to an injury, sickness or just as a general replacement for an underperforming player.